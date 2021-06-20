Engagements

Megan Yonker and Samuel McLelland are engaged to marry in Pinnacle Valley on Nov. 13.

She is the daughter of Joanna and Richard Yonker of New Braunfels. Her grandparents are Deanna and Jon Brown of New Braunfels, Barbara Yonker of New Braunfels and the late Richard Yonker Sr. She has a bachelor's degree of science in nursing from the Texas Tech University Health Science Center and is a pediatric nurse.

He is the son of Michelle and John McLelland of North Little Rock. His grandparents are the late Sue Carpenter, the late Lowell Conder, and the late Wanda McLelland. He has a bachelor's degree of science in chemistry from the University of Arkansas and a juris doctorate from Emory University and is a lawyer.