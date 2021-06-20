FYI: 'Straight White Men,' 'My Father's War' On Stage

June 20 (Sunday)

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges' Early American Gallery. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Workshop -- Geometric Realist Painting with Oluwatobi Adewumi, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $45. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Lily Festival -- 1-5 p.m., Simple Pleasures Event Center, 13718 Rothbury Drive in Bella Vista. Free. 876-5959 or simplepleasures.us.

"My Father's War" -- Bob Ford's account of Art Herzberg's service in World War II, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, through June 20, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. $20-$54. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

June 21 (Monday)

Marty the Balloon Man -- 10 a.m. & 2 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Virtual Gallery Tour -- Three in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges' Early American Gallery. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

MUFON -- "We Are Not Alone" with Arthur Lawless, field investigator with the Mutual UFO Network, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Yoga at FPL -- 6 p.m., Art & Movement Meeting Room, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

June 22 (Tuesday)

Goats on the Glade -- Drop-in to meet the Greedy Goats of NWA, pet and learn about goats, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sleuth or Consequences -- "Kindred" by Octavia Butler, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

June 23 (Wednesday)

Virtual Gallery Tour -- Three in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Sculpture, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges' Early American Gallery. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Slate Full of Victorian Tales -- 2 p.m. every Wednesday in June, Fort Smith Museum of History. $2-$7 includes ice cream for the kids. Reservations at 783-7841.

Fabrication Lab Orientation -- 4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Write Now -- The Power of Owning Our Stories, 6:30 p.m., Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

June 24 (Thursday)

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges' Early American Gallery. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

NWA Trans March -- 7 p.m., corner of West Avenue and Spring Street in Fayetteville. nwaequality.org.

Film Screening -- "Raya and the Last Dragon," with a pre-recorded Q & A session with screenwriter Qui Nguyen, 7:30 p.m., J.B. & Johnelle Hunt Family Gathering Glade at the Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Presented by the Arkansas Cinema Society. faylib.org.

"Straight White Men" -- 8 p.m. June 24-26; 2 p.m. June 27, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. Tickets start at $10. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org.

June 25 (Friday)

Monster Maker -- With the Amazeum, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Teen Night -- Sidewalk Art, 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Virtual Architecture Tour -- Frank Lloyd Wright's Bachman-Wilson House, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art By The Glass -- Textured Painting With Thomas Coffey, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms, Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Family Fun -- "Wings of Life" screening, 7:30 p.m., Frank Lloyd Wright House Lawn, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

June 26 (Saturday)

Arabic Calligraphy -- 10 a.m., J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Gathering Glade, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Siloam Springs Heritage Festival -- 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Twin Springs Park. Free. Siloam Springs Museum Society at 524-4011 or siloamspringsmuseum.com.

Family Story Time -- 11:15 a.m., Bentonville Public Library Veranda. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

NWA Pride Parade -- Noon, Dickson Street in Fayetteville. The parade will honor AIDS activist Ruth Coker Burks and Washington County Justice of the Peace Evelyn Rios Stafford. Free. Start at Dickson and Northeast Avenue. nwaequality.org.

On Show

"Soul of the Ozarks" -- Paintings by Madison Woods, through June, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Interform's Assembly -- A monthlong series of community events, public performances and 13 free exhibitions at various venues in downtown Springdale, through June. Organized by new nonprofit Interform, formerly the Arkansas Arts and Fashion Forum and NWA Fashion Week. interform.art/assembly.

"Creativity Cubed" -- What will you build with 16,000­ blocks, through autumn, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. amazeum.org.

"Art in Aviation" -- In collaboration with the Fort Smith Air Museum, through Sept. 19, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

"Light of Freedom" -- A 13-foot found object sculpture referencing the Statue of Liberty's iconic torch and bridging past and present ideas about freedom, through Sept. 26, Courtyard off Gallery 1, the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. in Bentonville.

"Selections From the Permanent Collection" -- Through Sept. 26, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

"Gone Fishing!" -- A new photo exhibit, through Dec. 11, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com

