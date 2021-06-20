Gap year revisited

On March 7, we introduced you to Luke Konson and Daniel Balserak, high school graduates who took a "gap" year to catch all 50 state fish.

On the first day of summer, they have four states left: Virginia, Alaska, Hawaii and Arkansas.

Hawaii (reef triggerfish) is the biggest barrier because of the expense to get there.

Arkansas does not have an official state fish. We have an official primitive fish, the alligator gar. Konson and Balserak spent a long time in Arkansas trying to catch an alligator gar in the winter, and they intend to return in late June or early July when alligator gar are more active.

Konson and Balserak, best friends in high school, opted to delay their entry into Clemson University in 2020 because Clemson offered only online classes during the 2020 portion of the coronavirus pandemic. Denied a traditional college experience, the pair decided their time would be more productive if they went on a fishing odyssey. After considering several concepts, they settled on catching all 50 state fish. They set up a crowdfunding website, fishallfifty.us, to raise money for the adventure. Then they went fishing.

It's been a low-budget affair. Konson and Balserak live in a van and fish with whatever tackle they cobbled together or borrowed. Benefactors along the way loaned or gave them tackle and lures, and some even took them fishing to some of their secret honeyholes.

"When we got to Oregon, a guy took us out for free for king salmon. We got lucky there," Balserak said. "In California, a guy reached out to us a couple of months ago to show us where some golden trout were."

Golden trout is California's state fish.

"When we came down, he gave us this spot and came out and fished with us," Balserak said. "It was absolutely loaded with golden trout."

Fortunately, the weather cooperated during the winter and spring.

"In general, we got pretty lucky with weather," Konson said. "Except for a couple of states, we didn't get rained on. We had to deal with snow melt and runoff in a couple states, but nothing major. We got really lucky there."

Konson and Balserak fished the eastern states first, except for Virginia. That leg of the trip was smooth except for Vermont, which walled out nonresidents because of covid-19 restrictions.

"They weren't allowing nonresidents in their state parks," Konson said. "Gas stations were closed. We were obviously pretty happy with our decision, but it was strange to see the world stopped around us. That really affected us."

As the pair moved westward, Konson said states and their residents were more relaxed about covid-19 .

"We noticed it less and less," Konson said. "I don't know if it's because we got used to it or if it just started being less of a big deal, especially in rural areas. It [the pandemic] really didn't have much impact on our trip except at the beginning."

Despite the virtue signaling that has been prevalent throughout the pandemic, Konson said the people they met have been supportive.

"When people heard about us, they wouldn't necessarily go and say, 'You're so selfish for doing this,' " Konson said. "It was more, 'We respect the way you guys have made the best of it.' "

The western leg of the trip covered about 18,000 miles, Konson said, bringing the van's odometer to about 210,000 miles. Other than one mishap with a semitrailer, the trip has been relatively safe. The reward, Konson said, was fishing for multiple species of cutthroat trout amid the spectacular scenery of the Rocky Mountains.

"Neither of us had ever seen a cutthroat, and now we've caught seven different species," Konson said. "That was exciting. We've visited some of the national parks, Yellowstone, Glacier, those sorts of things. That's something neither of us has ever done before."

The experience has been life changing and defining. Konson acknowledged the broader perspective has changed his goals, outlook and even his career choice.

"I was going into business, but I transferred into environmental resources after seeing that's probably a more productive thing do with my time," Konson said. "And just getting to meet all these different people from all these different places. We met a guy that lives on a houseboat in Oregon. We met someone that lives on a river in Idaho that raises bison.

"I don't know that there's one big lesson that we've learned, but we've learned a little bit from everybody we've met."

The two also have learned a lot about each other and how to live in close quarters with another person at a far more profound level than would have been possible in a dormitory.

"We were close friends before, but never on this level," Konson said. "We learned a lot more about each other, when to leave each other alone, when to step in when the other needed encouragement.

"We just got to know each other in ways that friends that don't spend nine months with each other in a van don't know. There's been no conflicts. When one is getting a little irritable, we've learned to back off and let it blow over."

One big adjustment will be entering college as freshmen with a greater depth of experience and perspective than that of an average freshman. Konson acknowledged that it will require an adjustment.

"It's definitely going to be different," Konson said. "We've obviously had an unusual year. I think at the beginning it will definitely be weird, but after a couple of months, I think we'll be more fine. Maybe we'll have more friends that are sophomores than the typical freshman."

If the year was condensed into a back cover book blurb, what would it say?

"It's more than just fishing," Konson said. "It started out being about fishing, but it's about so much more."