GOLF: Hickory still burning up links at 91

SPRINGDALE -- Hickory Morton is a legend in every sense of the word.

He's already had a book published about his life -- a life that is still expanding at 91 years and counting.

Among many other things, Morton is known throughout this region for his prowess on the golf course, a game he has excelled in for most of his life.

"The game of golf has helped extend my life tremendously," said Morton, who will turn 92 in December. "It's been a great game for me."

While most people his age find it hard to get around, Morton is still a mainstay at Springdale Country Club, playing 18 holes sometimes two or three times a week.

He is playing in his 54th straight Dwight Collins Chick-A-Tee Tournament this weekend, the club's annual showcase that attracts golfers from all over the country. Morton won the Championship in 1980 and captured the Senior Flight a few years back, but still brings his competitiveness every time he tees it up.

This is the 83rd Chick-A-Tee, which completed its first round Saturday and will crown another champion after today's final round.

"People enjoy coming here to play in this tournament, they are treated great," Morton said. "Our club has always treated every outsider great when they come here to play. And I believe that's why this tournament has been so successful for so long."

Morton and his partner, Wayne Bryant, enter today in second place of the Senior Flight after firing a 76 in the four-ball format on Saturday. Gary Compton and Bud Burken sit atop of the Seniors with a first-round 67.

Drew Stewart and Keith Cortez lead the Championship Flight with a 62 on Saturday.

"It's been a great tournament so far, so it's going to be a lot of fun to see who the winners are on Sunday," said the Springdale club's new General Manager Marko Hardin. "It's great to be a part of something that has been going on so long, and Hickory has been such a big part of its success. He is an amazing man, always so kind and sweet, and just so full of stories and the history of golf in this area.

Morton was actually born in a little house just 100 yards north of where the Hole No. 1 green sits today. After picking up his first golf club at the age of 4, he began caddying at Springdale Country Club at the age of 10.

"At that time, all of us young caddies got to play a round every Saturday morning," he said. "So, that's when I really started to playing somewhat competitively. And I've played ever since."

Slated to graduate from Springdale High School in 1947, Morton dropped out to join the Marine Corps and was quickly sent to battle in the Korean War.

He went on to earn his GED and upon leaving the military, he returned to Springdale, where he would be a proverbial jack-of-all-trades, opening up a restaurant, and later a TV and radio repair business. He also learned the art of repairing and making golf clubs, something he still does to this day. He has made personal drivers for Arkansas coaches Nolan Richardson, John Pelphrey, and most recently, Mike Neighbors.

"I just do things to keep me busy and I believe that is what keeps me going," he said. "Really, I just make myself get up and do things every day, and I enjoy doing things."

Morton never had any desire to play professionally, although he was a scratch golfer in his earlier years. He is still just an 8-handicap today, and regularly shoots 12 or 13 shots below his age.

"I thought about it a little bit when the Senior Tour started, but that's just too much of a grind," he chuckled. "I just like amateur golf the best."

Morton, whose wife Mary is also an avid golfer, has shot 12 hole-in-ones in his career. The first one, at age 39, was in 1970 at Paradise Valley Country Club. His most recent was just three months ago on the Par-3, Hole No. 11 at Springdale. He has now aced a hole at least once in seven consecutive decades

He has played over 500 different golf courses throughout 20 different states, and once partnered with then-Arkansas freshman John Daly for a local tournament at Paradise Valley.

"He probably doesn't remember it, but I sure do," he said.

His secret to success in the game is simply -- patience.

"Don't get overly excited if you hit a bad shot, get over it as quick as you can," he suggested.

The game has changed quite a bit from when he first began, particularly from an equipment standpoint.

"The equipment has gotten much better and much more advanced, and the courses are now better maintained than they were years ago, with irrigation and things like that," he said.

Ironically, he got his nickname Hickory as a boy, for his talent of hunting rabbits with a hickory stick, while his buddies all used rifles.

"I would always end up with more than them, so that's what they started calling me," he said. "Even my mother and father called me Hickory, which was fine with me, because I liked it better than Walter."

When asked how he has been able to continue his active life as he approaches the century mark, he gave his best comparison.

"I'm just like Clint Eastwood ... I'm not going to let the 'old man' in."