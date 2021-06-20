Harrison comes up short in 7-on-7 championship game

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The championship game of the inaugural Stateline Shootout 7-on-7 tournament didn't go Harrison's way, but all in all it was a pretty good day for the Goblins.

Harrison lost to Sapulpa, Okla., 36-18 in the finals on a hot afternoon Saturday at Panther Stadium on the campus of Siloam Springs High School, wrapping up a 7-3 day.

"We ran out of gas a little bit," said Goblins coach Joel Wells.

Harrison went 4-2 in pool play with its only two losses coming to eventual top-seed Bentonville West, which went undefeated in pool play, and Muskogee, Okla.

The Goblins came back to beat both of those teams in the championship bracket later in the afternoon. Harrison knocked off Muskogee 29-6 in the opening round of the championship bracket, beat Collinsville, Okla., 21-15 in the quarterfinals and edged Bentonville West 18-16 in the semifinals.

"We had some guys going both ways," Wells said. "We showed a lot of guts to be able to compete. It just didn't go our way in the last one. A couple of plays in one of those things affects everything."

After Sapulpa took an early 6-0 lead in the championship game, Harrison responded with a 40-yard touchdown pass from Logan Plumlee to Talon Stephens to take a 7-6 lead.

The game snowballed on the Goblins from there. Sapulpa quarterback Zac Mason threw a touchdown pass to Colton Morton for a 13-7 lead, and kickstarting a 28-0 run that left the Chieftains ahead 34-7 late in the game.

Mason threw three more touchdown passes in that span and the Chieftains had a stop on defense and two interceptions, which accounted for eight more points.

Sapulpa finished the day 9-1 overall, with the Chieftains' only loss coming to Siloam Springs 27-17 in pool play.

"It's just all about competing for us," said Sapulpa coach Tim Holt Jr., who was hired as head coach in February. "We want to come out here and run our stuff and give our kids an opportunity to succeed in competition. It's hot out here. Everyone's hot. Everybody's going through the same stuff, but we just found a way to gut it through and come away with a victory."

Plumlee threw another long touchdown pass to Stephens and Harrison's Tristan Thompson had an interception as the Goblins scored late to make the final margin closer.

"We got better today," Wells said. "We're going to continue to get better. We had some guys that really haven't played a lot of varsity football step up and make some plays today."

Bentonville West went undefeated in pool play and finished 8-1 overall.

Rogers and Heritage both went 3-3 in pool play and faced one another in the opening round of the championship bracket with the War Eagles winning 33-13.

Siloam Springs got two late defensive stops and a score to rally from a 19-10 deficit against Van Buren for a 20-19 victory in the opening round of the championship bracket.

Springdale High went 0-5-1 in pool play but won two straight games in the championship bracket, beating No. 2 seed Pryor 19-9 and then knocking off Farmington 21-2 before falling to Sapulpa in the semifinals.