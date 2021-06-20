Pulaski County notebook

Homelessness is focus of sleep-out

Family Promise of Pulaski County will host a "Summer Sleep-Out" next Saturday to raise awareness about family homelessness in America, according to a news release.

The group's "Night Without a Bed" event is a social media challenge in which participants sleep without beds for one night, the release said.

Family Promise suggests that families participating in the event sleep in cars, tents, treehouses, on living room floors or on couches.

More than 3 million children per year experience homelessness, the release says. They are eight to nine times more likely to repeat grades in school, three times more likely to be placed in special education classes and seven times more likely to attempt suicide, according to the release.

The organization is asking participants to post videos or photos about their experiences Saturday on social media with the hashtag #NightWithoutABed, the release said.

Sheriff personnel join in cereal drive

The Pulaski County sheriff's office is partnering with the Arkansas Foodbank for an annual summer cereal drive, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.

The drive, which began June 4, seeks to help fight hunger in Arkansas and ensure that every child receives a consistent daily meal. The drive ends July 8, the post said.

Boxes of cereal can be dropped off at the sheriff's office at 2900 S. Woodrow St. Monetary donations are also being accepted. More information is available on the sheriff's office Facebook page.

The fundraiser sets a goal of reaching $10,000 through in online donations.