Happy birthday (June 20): This birthday represents a level of maturity that allows for a host of fresh options. No longer concerned with immediate victories, you settle into a groove that can't help but trend you toward impressive goals. Style choices become habits and ultimately lifestyles that keep you vital and beautiful.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Everyone wants to feel special, and you have a way of making that happen for people today. Hint: Since the nature of specialness is exclusivity, star treatment can't happen where everyone sees you treat everyone the same.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You could receive a thousand compliments and the only ones that would matter would be the ones that speak to qualities you value. You'll think of this when you carefully choose what to praise about others.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You will defend an idea or person not because there is a good chance for victory but because the entity has too few defenders and you hate to leave an underdog without a champion.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Moderation, balance and modesty are the understated qualities that don't draw attention to themselves and yet make possible a level of beauty and grace that cannot be achieved through flashier means.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): What's most needed today is patience. Patience gets overlooked among more glamorous virtues but is the secret weapon of the spiritually, emotionally and financially wealthy. Seeing things pay off in the long term will inspire you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You are developing an entire catalogue of ways to interact with someone: words that mean something specific to the two of you, gestures and behaviors that reinforce your bond — all actions that celebrate love.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You're good at delegating today, and there are angels around you looking for employment. They don't need a 401(k) plan. They don't even need wages. They just need their working orders in some semblance of prayer form.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Like the birds, you will sense the most auspicious altitude for your proverbial flight. If you sail too high, you will be faced with problems of pressure and heat and be too far up for anyone to hear your song.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The idea that rolled out in full regalia and seduced you with its glamor has now become a difficult endeavor requiring stamina, which you'll find that you have plenty of if you keep the original vision in your mind's eye.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): "That's so me," you say as you show up in a certain way. And yet, what would happen if you were to remove the notion of "me" from today's presentation? Would it liberate you, make you uncomfortable or both?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): As you chase your goal, you are like the hunter pursuing game. Neither of you has a set path. One follows the impulse "away," and the other goes "toward," and the rest depends on who is faster.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You feel that in some ways you are suspended between worlds and unable to enter either. At least you are not the only one. To walk the Earth while mentally ascending to unreachable realms is the human condition.

SKY OF FATHERS

The sky is full of father figures. In many types of astrology, the sun represents the father. Jupiter is the Mack Daddy of the zodiac, and his name translates as “Sky Father.” Then there’s Saturn, who is sometimes referred to as “Father Time.” May all the celestial guardians conspire to help you honor the paternal influences who have helped you grow.

FORECAST FOR THE WEEK AHEAD

Jupiter retrograde will play with our sense of abundance and lack, challenging our dependencies and putting us in a position to defend our priorities. This confrontation will be liberating for some, and all will be better for having to think of the big picture in this way.

The solstice is marked by the sun’s move into Cancer, the sign of home and homeland loyalties. Sensitivities run high with this watery solar influence and a full moon, too. When the circumstances are heightened and everyone is going through it together, there will always be those who seem to feel it more and be so personally invested that they make it seem that the entire scene is about them. This attention grab is exactly what the wise will avoid this week, as this sort of behavior will only rob time and energy from good things that are possible when things progress in harmony and balance.

When there are no impediments, it will take no effort to establish equilibrium. In the way that a body of water naturally stabilizes itself, with excess flowing to fill the voids and without the resistance caused by walls or drains, all will calmly settle into evenness.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Gemini Academy Award-winner Nicole Kidman has a well-balanced astrological chart rich in a variety of influences. Kidman’s karma has shown versatility and options from the start, as she was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, to Australian parents, giving her the option of citizenship in multiple countries. Her natal moon in fiery Sagittarius indicates passion and a love of adventuring.