I-30 work to shut downtown ramps

Work on a project to improve Interstate 30 in downtown Little Rock will require lane and ramp closings in and around the corridor beginning Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The following traffic pattern changes, including detour routes, will occur, weather permitting:

• Right lane and sidewalk closings at the East Fourth Street intersections with Rock Street and and River Market Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Friday. Pedestrian detour routes will be indicated by signs for sidewalk closings. Some street parking will be affected.

• The on-ramp from Cumberland Street to Interstate 30 eastbound will be closed from 10 a.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Friday. Detour signs will direct traffic to use the East Sixth Street on-ramp to I-30 eastbound.

• The I-30 eastbound exit ramp to Cantrell Road and President Clinton Avenue will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Friday. Ramp detour route signs will direct traffic to use Broadway in North Little Rock.

• Single- and double-lane closings on I-30 eastbound and westbound between Interstates 530 and 630 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Friday. Double-lane closings will be limited to 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

• Single- and double-lane closings on I-30 eastbound between I-630 and the Cantrell Road interchange from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Friday. Double-lane closings will be limited to 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

• Single- and double lane closings on I-30 westbound between East Fourth Street and I-630 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily, weather permitting. Double-lane closings will be limited to 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

• The I-630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound will be closed from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday and for the same hours the following night. Detour signs will direct traffic to use Roosevelt Road exit on I-30 westbound.

Traffic will be controlled by construction barrels, signs and flagging operations. A long-term and permanent travel impact interactive map is available at 30Crossing.com, along with additional project information.