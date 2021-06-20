Jefferson County Food Safety reports for the week of 6-20-21

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

• WENDY'S, 2910 Pines Mall Drive. Date of inspection June 9. Half and half (56 degrees F), sour cream (54 degrees F), sliced tomatoes (53 degrees F) in pick up window sandwich station, raw beef (53 degrees F) in meat well, and jalapeno ranch (51 degrees F) in walk in cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Observed water pooling by ice machine on the floor. Condensate drainage and other non-sewage liquids and rainwater shall be drained from point of discharge to disposal according to law.

• WENDY'S, 2910 Pines Mall Drive. Date of follow-up inspection June 11. No violations reported.

• LOVE'S TRAVEL STOP, 4800 Highway 65 S, P.O. Box 26210 S. Date of inspection June 1. Cheese (44 degrees F) in island case is out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. No test strips available. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions.

• LOVE'S TRAVEL STOP, 4800 Highway 65 S, P.O. Box 26210 S. Date of follow-up inspection June 11. No test strips available. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions.

• COLONIAL STEAK HOUSE, 111 W. Eighth Ave. Date of inspection June 9. Thousand island (43 degrees F), buttermilk (42 degrees F), and honey french (42 degrees F) in reach in cooler by ice machine are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Single service items observed in establishment being reused. Single service containers should not be reused.

• GURSIMAR- LLC, 2401 E. Sixth Ave. Date of inspection June 9. Chicken (108 degrees F) and fish (113 degrees F) in hot box are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept hot at a temperature of 135.0°F or above, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Employee said that he cooked the chicken and fish at about an hour ago. Employee reheated chicken to 180 degrees F and fish to 178 degrees F. Observed several flies in kitchen area. Maintain the premises free of insects, rodents, and other pests. The presence of insects, rodents, and other pests shall be controlled to eliminate their presence on the PREMISES by (A) Routinely inspecting incoming shipments of FOOD and supplies; (B) Routinely inspecting the PREMISES for evidence of pests; (C) Using methods, if pests are found, such as trapping devices or other means of pest control and (D) Eliminating harborage conditions. No test strips available in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Observed a leak in the pipes under the hand washing sink. Pipes should be repaired so that it does not leak.