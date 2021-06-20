Little Rock notebook

Kearney new head of Winrock board

Arkansas native and former Clinton administration official Jude Kearney has been elected as chairman of the board of directors of Winrock International, according to a news release issued Monday.

Kearney has served on the nonprofit organization's board since 2015. He is managing partner of the Washington, D.C., office of Asafo and Co., an international law firm.

Raised in Gould as one of 19 children of sharecropper parents, Kearney went on to receive his undergraduate degree from Harvard University and his law degree from Stanford University, according to the release.

During the administration of former President Bill Clinton, Kearney worked in the Commerce Department.

He is the first Black chairman of the Winrock board.

"I'm excited to serve as Chair of the Winrock International Board of Directors," Kearney said in a statement included with the news release. "I am proud of the work we are doing around the world to empower the disadvantaged, increase economic opportunity and sustain natural resources, and I am eager to support and further those efforts in my new leadership role."

LR entertainment district extended

A 13-week extension to a temporary entertainment district on Main Street near downtown was approved as part of the Little Rock Board of Directors' consent agenda during a meeting Tuesday.

Under the new time frame, the entertainment district will remain in effect between Saturday and Sept. 19. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily except Mondays.

The Downtown Little Rock Partnership worked to set up the outdoor dining area in a parking lot in the area of 13th and Main streets, part of the section of town just south of I-630 known as SoMa. The stretch of Main directly across from the parking lot is home to a variety of restaurants.

Entertainment districts allow patrons to consume alcoholic beverages from an open container in public, provided the drinks are purchased from certain establishments within the designated area.

Board OKs razing Asher Avenue site

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors approved an ordinance to condemn and raze a structure at 4102 Asher Ave. during a meeting Tuesday.

The former auto parts store has become dilapidated and is home to an encampment of transients, according to information provided to the board earlier this month by Jamie Collins, the city's director of the Planning and Development Department.

The city has been unable to reach the California-based property owner, Collins said at the June 8 meeting.