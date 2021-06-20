Library presentation features macaw

BELLA VISTA -- Families got to meet and learn about a macaw at the Bella Vista Public Library on June 11.

Resident Rebecca Fraley came to share her green and red macaw, Willow, because she believes it's a good opportunity for kids to learn about these animals and to see an animal one is significantly less likely to encounter in Arkansas, she explained.

"You just don't see them up here," she said.

Moreover, during the presentation, she explained to the audience as much as she loves Willow, this macaw -- currently three years old with a lifespan of 60 years or more -- is practically a lifelong commitment and not a beginner bird. A parrot like her will require a great deal of attention, can make a ton of noise and can be extremely destructive with a powerful bite, she said.

The family goes through a lot of bird toys, she added, because Willow needs to use that monstrous bite to wear down her ever-growing beak.

The red and green is the second biggest macaw species, she said, and she chose that species for its pleasant, sociable demeanor.

"They're known as a gentle giant," she said. "She loves to cuddle and hang out."

These birds are extremely social and become a part of the family, she said, noting Willow, in particular, has a massive cage and several perches throughout the house so she can mingle in different parts of the home.

She also doesn't mind groups, though she only particularly likes her one human friend, Fraley added.

"She does talk but she's shy in public," Fraley added.

In the wild, these South American birds are primarily foragers, eating a lot of fruits and nuts. If they get an upset stomach, she said, they eat a special type of clay that helps with their digestive process.

They also stay high in the trees to avoid predators, she said.

Fraley said she really enjoyed getting to share her bird and her knowledge with the community.

"It's so much fun," she said.

Children's librarian Ellen Farwell said she was glad to have a presentation like this for library-goers.

Further, she said, it's great to have presentations of any sort in the library, which had to operate remotely during the covid-19 pandemic.

"We're excited to have people back in the library," she said.

In the audience, Grant Grudzima held his granddaughter, Paisley Wells, 3, up to see over the crowd, excitedly watching a flight demonstration.

Grudzima said he was visiting his daughter, who lives in the area, and he was glad to take his grandchild to this presentation.

"It's awesome; we're so glad we came," he said. "I love that they're doing this for the kids."