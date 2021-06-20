Light Up The Night! Branson ready to celebrate independence

Summertime in Branson means extra fun for the whole family, and nothing compares to Independence Day celebrations in the Ozarks! Whether you call the area home or you're planning a visit, you won't want to miss any of the Fourth of July festivities:

Annual Hollister 4th of July Celebration

A favorite local July Fourth celebration includes the fireworks show in Hollister, Missouri. This celebration begins at dusk on Independence Day, and features the oldest fireworks show in Taney County!

Branson Landing's Liberty Light Up Celebration

You won't want to miss the Branson Landing's annual Liberty Light Up celebration on July 3. This year's event will include the Liberty Light Up concert, featuring Dirty Saints on the Branson Landing stage from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. After the show, sparks will fill the night skies over Lake Taneycomo with an amazingly choreographed fireworks display that's sure to leave spectators in awe. Find out more at bransonlanding.com.

Firecracker 5000

Looking to start the holiday by burning some energy? Register for the Annual Firecracker 5000, featuring 5K and 10K races at the Branson Landing. A 1-mile race is also offered to walkers and children. To register, visit the Firecracker 5000 website at runbranson.com.

Fourth of July Celebration at Chateau on the Lake

Chateau on the Lake, Resort, Spa & Convention Center is one of the most popular resorts in the Branson area. Its Fourth of July Celebration features a spectacular fireworks display at dusk that lights up the evening sky. Contact the Chateau at chateauonthelake.com for hotel reservations so you don't miss out on a day full of fun and activities.

Fireburst in Kimberling City

Just a few minutes from Historic Downtown Branson, Kimberling City will host its annual Fireburst fireworks show near the Kimberling City Bridge. Viewable by boat, car or lawn chair, this display attracts thousands to watch fireworks over the waters of Table Rock Lake starting at 9 p.m. July 2.

See links to all these events and more at explorebranson.com.