Suspect in assault with jack arrested

North Little Rock police arrested a suspect who struck a man with an automobile jack Friday afternoon, according to an arrest report.

Officers were called at 3:45 p.m. to 5006 N. Woodland Drive, where a man told them that Jerry Brooks, 56, had hit him in the head with the tire-changing tool, the report said.

Brooks was arrested and taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he is being held without bail, charged with felony battery.

Man accused of firing at motorist

Arkansas State Police arrested a man Friday after he shot at a woman while she was driving Wednesday on U.S. 67/167 in Jacksonville, according to an arrest report.

Officers responded to a call at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday about the shooting, the report said.

Arkansas State Police identified 35-year-old Edward Ratliff as a suspect in the case, the report said. Ratliff was staying at the OYO Townhouse Inn in Jacksonville and fled from his room when officers arrived to arrest him, according to the report.

Ratliff was later taken into custody and transported to the Pulaski County jail, where he is charged with felony terroristic act, felony unlawful discharge of a firearm, misdemeanor fleeing on foot and misdemeanor obstructing government operations.