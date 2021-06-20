Mix-and-match approach to covid vaccines

While it's pretty easy to get a covid-19 shot in most places in the U.S., the vaccine rollout in other parts of the world has been slow due to shortages, uneven access, and concerns about safety.

Researchers hope that a mix-and-match approach to covid-19 vaccines will help alleviate these issues and create more flexibility in immunization regimens available to people.

Around the world, different pharmaceutical companies have taken different approaches to developing vaccines. Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna created mRNA vaccines. Oxford-AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson went with what are called viral vectors. The Novavax covid-19 vaccine is protein-based.

So mixing vaccines could mean more than just switching manufacturers, like from Pfizer for dose one to Moderna for dose two.

The most obvious benefits of treating various brands and kinds of covid-19 vaccine as interchangeable are logistical; people can get whatever shot is available without worry. By speeding up the global vaccination rollout, mixing and matching vaccines could help end this pandemic. Researchers also hope combining different vaccines will trigger a more robust, longer-lasting immune response compared to receiving both doses of a single vaccine.

Each company used slightly different regions of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in their formulations. It's the spike protein that your immune system responds to, so exposure to different portions of the spike protein should mean your body will make an array of corresponding antibodies that can fend off future infection. The range of antibodies should then provide better protection and increase the likelihood that you'll be protected from variants with changes in the spike protein.

And different vaccine technologies activate unique aspects of the immune system thanks to how they present their portion of the spike protein.

Around the world, studies are underway in animals and people to investigate the safety, types of immune response generated, and how long immunity lasts when one person receives two different covid-19 vaccines.

Results from a Spanish trial of more than 600 people indicated that vaccination with both the viral-vector AstraZeneca and mRNA-based Pfizer-BioNTech covid-19 vaccines triggers a robust immune response against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Preliminary results from a German study that has not yet been peer-reviewed found that getting the AstraZeneca vaccine followed by the Pfizer vaccine resulted in production of more protective antibodies and provided better protection against variants of concern compared to two AstraZeneca doses.

Emerging coronavirus variants are one of the most intriguing reasons to consider mixing vaccines. Administering vaccines that target different variants would provide broad collective immunity and limit emergence of possibly more dangerous strains.

It's possible that people who are currently fully vaccinated will need a third shot to address genetic differences in new variants. Changing platforms for this booster shot--for instance, if your first round was viral-vector based, switching to mRNA or one that is protein-based--could help bolster your immune response.

For now, though, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the U.S. allows the mixing of the mRNA-based Pfizer and Moderna shots only in exceptional situations, such as limited vaccine supply or if a patient doesn't know which vaccine they originally received.

Maureen Ferran is Associate Professor of Biology, Rochester Institute of Technology.