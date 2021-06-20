2 people die in Baton Rouge gunfire

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a shooting early Saturday left two people dead and at least four others hurt.

Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr. said the gunfire happened in a parking lot around 2 a.m. when an argument began between unidentified individuals as a group of party-goers began to leave a concert at a venue nearby, multiple news outlets reported.

During the argument, authorities said several people began shooting. A total of six people were shot.

Police said Kyren Walton, 25, and Ladarius Alexander, 20, died from their injuries. The four other victims were transported to a hospital and are expected to survive, authorities said.

Police said Saturday that no suspects had been identified.

Apartment complex fire hurts 9 people

DECATUR, Ga. — A fire early Saturday at an Atlanta-area apartment complex has left at least nine people injured and displaced nearly 40 people, authorities said.

Emergency responders arriving at The Forest at Columbia found people jumping from the Decatur building’s second floor. The fire tore through 12-16 units. Battalion Chief Brett Miller told WXIA-TV that firefighters arrived at the scene to find “heavy fire conditions” and “immediately went into rescue mode.” One person who was asleep in an apartment was rescued, while another man was rescued at the rear of the building using an extension ladder, Miller said.

“Units did an outstanding job getting to those victims,” he said.

At least 36 people have been displaced. The Red Cross is assisting the victims.

Johnny Hill, a resident of the complex, said he was just about to get in bed when someone knocked and told him to get out. He and his fiancee made it out without injury, but some residents were hurt escaping the blaze.

“One guy jumped out the window and broke his back,” Hill said. “Another one hurt his leg. Then there was a mother and daughter [firefighters] had to save on the second story.” The cause of the blaze remained under investigation.

Police chief resigns over firearms law

O’FALLON, Mo. — A suburban St. Louis police chief has resigned over concerns about a new Missouri law that would ban police from enforcing federal gun rules.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Philip Dupuis, who had been the police chief in O’Fallon since October 2020, cited the “poor wording” and “unintended consequences” of the high-profile bill.

Signed into law earlier this month, it allows officers to be sued if they try to enforce federal gun laws. Dupuis said that makes officers vulnerable during “good faith, justified seizures of firearms.” In a letter sent Wednesday night and obtained by The Associated Press, Justice Department officials pointed out that federal law trumps state law under the U.S. Constitution’s Supremacy Clause. But Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and Attorney General Eric Schmitt wrote that they still plan to enforce the new law.

Dupuis joined the O’Fallon Police Department after a 10-year stint as police chief in a suburb of Houston. He was the city’s second new police chief in as many years.

He said in a statement that the law also would “decrease public safety and increase frivolous lawsuits designed to harass and penalize good, hardworking law enforcement agencies.”

Crash at LGBT parade kills spectator

WILTON MANORS, Fla. — A pickup driver slammed into spectators Saturday evening at the start of an LGBT pride parade in south Florida, and an official said one person was killed and another seriously injured. News outlets reported that the driver was taken into custody.

The driver acted like he was part of the Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride Parade but then suddenly accelerated, crashing into the victims, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said, according to WSVN-TV. Wilton Manors is just north of Fort Lauderdale.

One of the victims later died, Trantalis said. “This is a terrorist attack against the LGBT community,” he said. “This is exactly what it is. Hardly an accident.” Photos and video showed Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz in tears while in a convertible at the parade. A spokesperson did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Spectator Christina Currie told the South Florida Sun Sentinel that she was at the parade with her family.

“All of a sudden there was a loud revving of a truck and a crash through a fence,” Currie said. “It was definitely an intentional act right across the lanes of traffic.” “A tragic incident occurred at today’s Stonewall event,” Wilton Manors Mayor Scott Newton said in a statement, according to WPLG-TV. “Out of respect for everyone involved, the parade has been canceled and a thorough investigation is being conducted.”