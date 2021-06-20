Dennis Trudeau, 96, the former mayor of Grove-town, Ga., and a World War II veteran who fought in Normandy on D-Day while serving in the Canadian army, was awarded the Legion of Honor by the French government for his service in the campaign to liberate France.

Chad Weber, a spokesman for the Florida Wildlife Commission, said a 16-year-old from California was issued a citation for feeding, enticing or molesting alligators after the teen and two children put a noose around a gator’s neck at a wilderness park in Port St. John and dragged it to shore.

Casey Graham, the sheriff of Bollinger County, Mo., said whoever created a fake body and left it by a roadside could face criminal charges, after deputies and firefighters rushed to investigate and found trash-stuffed coveralls with old boots at the leg ends.

Clifton Price, a municipal judge in Leeds, Ala., was censured by the state Court of the Judiciary for violating the canons of judicial ethics when he cursed at and threatened a traffic court defendant, telling her that he would “bust her ass” if she sued his adult son who she believed was a passenger in a vehicle that hit her car and fled.

Isaiah Hugley, the city manager of Columbus, Ga., said a 51-year-old cast-iron pipe that carried rainwater from the roof of the city’s main government building ruptured, dumping bird feces, leaves and other debris into Judge Gil McBride’s office.

Kim Avis, 57, a Scottish man who was apprehended after he fled to the United States, where he faked his death at a beach in Carmel, Calif., was sentenced to 15 years in prison for rape and other sexual offenses, Glasgow authorities said.

Ralph Saint-Joie, 18, a soldier stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, and Emmanuel Oppongagyare, 20, a Pennsylvania National Guardsman, have been charged in the smuggling of two men into Texas from Mexico, according to court records.

Kenneth Hubert, 63, of Marionville, Mo., pleaded guilty to making threatening calls to the offices of U.S. Reps. Emanuel Cleaver II, D-Mo., and Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., because he was upset by comments they made.

Christian Martin, 53, a former commercial airline pilot from Pembroke, Ky., was found guilty of murder and other charges in the slayings of his neighbors Calvin and Pamela Phillips and Edward Dansereau, according to state Attorney General Daniel Cameron.