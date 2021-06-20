Oil and Gas Report

The Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission last week issued six well recompletions in the week ending June 11. By county, they were:

WELL RECOMPLETIONS

COLUMBIA -- Mission Creek OpCo LLC of Magnolia for DMCVU No. 69, 24-hr. prod. 18.5 bbls in Cotton Valley Form. of Dorcheat Macedonia Fld. Drilled to TD: 8,800 ft., perf. 6,737-8,732 OA ft. of Sec. 14-18S-22W. Workover done May 11.

Mission Creek OpCo LLC for Formby No. 9, 24-hr. prod. 5 bbls in Cotton Valley Form. of Dorcheat Macedonia Fld. Drilled to TD: 8,800 ft., perf. 6,750-8,658 OA ft. of Sec. 13-18S-9W. Workover done May 20.

Mission Creek OpCo LLC for Whitlow Wise No. 3, 24-hr. prod. 0 bbls in Cotton Valley Form. of Dorcheat Macedonia Fld. Drilled to TD: 8,403 ft., perf. 6,866-8,361 OA ft. of Sec. 21-18S-21W. Workover done May 19.

FRANKLIN -- Merit Energy Co. LLC of Dallas for W Matthews No. 2, 24-hr. prod. not available in Dunn A/R. Barton/Orr/M. Hale/L. Hale Form. of Aetna Fld. Drilled to TD: 6,700 ft., perf. 5,098-6,572 OA ft. Loc. 1,320 ft. FSL & 2,750 ft. FWL of Sec. 2-8N-27W. Workover done May 7.

LAFAYETTE -- Mission Creek OpCo LLC for Bodcaw D No. 1, 24-hr. prod. 8.16 bbls in Cotton Valley Form. of McKamie Patton Fld. Drilled to TD: 8,300 ft., perf. 6,859-8,251 OA ft. of Sec. 29-17S-23W. Workover done May 11.

WHITE -- XTO Energy Inc. of Oklahoma City for Sidney No. 3-25H24, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 10,453 ft., perf. 5,150-10,342 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 263 ft. FSL & 1,851 ft. FWL and BHL: 549 ft. FSL & 1,897 ft. FWL of Sec. 25-8N-8W. Workover done May 25.

ABBREVIATIONS

Loc. -- location; Perf. -- perforations; FEL -- from the east line; FNL -- from the north line; FSL -- from the south line; FWL -- from the west line; FEUL -- from the east unit line; FWUL -- from the west unit line; FNUL -- from the north unit line; FSUL -- from the south unit line; MCF -- thousand cubic feet; bbl -- barrel; MD -- measured depth; TD -- total depth; TVD -- true vertical depth; PBTD -- plug back total depth; BHL -- bottom hole location; PBHL -- proposed bottom hole location; SHL -- surface hole location; OA -- overall; N/A -- not available.