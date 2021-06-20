100 years ago

June 20, 1921

• Following the successful use of a siphon in removing mud from the settling basins, S. R. Brough, manager of the Arkansaw Water Company said yesterday that the emergency will be passed tomorrow. Hitherto it has been necessary to stop the flow of water for consumption through the basins while the mud and sediment was blown out under hydraulic pressure. With the mud and solid content of the river as heavy as it has been for the past two weeks normal service necessarily was impaired. Both Mayor Brickhouse of Little Rock and Mayor Gardner of North Little Rock recently issued statements calling attention to the condition and asking the public to co-operate in conserving the supply.

50 years ago

June 20, 1971

• The Arkansas Advisory Council for Vocational-Technical Education has recommended the establishment of area comprehensive high schools in population centers throughout the state, to be promoted and supported financially by the state Education Department. The Council said that all students should have the opportunity for vocational education and that this could best be accomplished through vocational orientation in elementary and junior high schools, followed by the availability of vocational training in area comprehensive high schools.

25 years ago

June 20, 1996

PINE BLUFF -- The state Board of Correction and Community Punishment voted unanimously Wednesday to transfer another 200 "medium-security" inmates to a Texas prison to help relieve overcrowded county jails holding prisoners awaiting transfer to state prisons. The prisoners will join 300 Arkansas prisoners already housed at the Bowie County Correctional Facility at Texarkana, Texas. The board agreed to pay Texas $37.70 a day per prisoner for upkeep, including medical costs.

10 years ago

June 20, 2011

• Surrounded by older neighborhoods, the University of Arkansas at Little Rock has tried neighborhood revitalization before. Those efforts waned once grants ran out, so a few years ago the school went a step further with the creation of the University District. The 3 1/2-square-mile area around the college is now the focus of a university employee, who also runs the University District Community Development Corp., a 3-year-old nonprofit group that just sold its first rehabilitated house in the neighborhood. "UALR's health and vitality has some dependence on the surrounding area," said Ron Copeland, director of the University District Partnership grown out of the university's master campus plan.