Outdoors briefs

Deadline set for alligator permits

June 30 is the deadline to apply for an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission permit to hunt alligator in the state on public land in September.

Hopeful alligator hunters can apply at agfc.com for one of 33 randomly selected permits. Applicants must pay a $5 nonrefundable processing fee. Successful applicants will incur no additional fees.

Each permit authorizes a hunter to take one alligator. The minimum length is 4 feet. Alligator hunters must be at least 16 years old, and only Arkansas residents may hunt alligators on public property. Applicants with 18 or more AGFC violation points are ineligible to apply.

Each permit holder may have up to three assistants present on the hunt, but only the permit holder may snare, harpoon or dispatch an alligator. Hunters pursuing alligators on private property will hunt under a quota-based system. Anyone who has access to private land in Alligator Zones 1, 2 or 3 may purchase a private land alligator tag in addition to their hunting license and hunt during alligator season until the quota is met for their zone.

"It will be up to each hunter to call in before their hunt every night to the wildlife hotline [1-800-440-1477] to see if the quota has been met," said Mark Barbee, AGFC wildlife biologist at the Monticello office. "If the quota is reached, the hunt ends early."

Successful applicants and private land hunters must complete an online hunt orientation. Visit agfc.com/alligator for more information.

Hobbs shooting range reopens

After a two-year redesign and renovation, the shooting range at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area east of Rogers reopened Friday.

The 100-yard range has five shooting lanes, including one lane designed for wheelchair use. There is no fee to use the range.

"Outdoor recreation is so important to Arkansans and is available in abundance at our system of Arkansas State Parks," said Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism. "We are very pleased to re-open the shooting range at Hobbs to those sportsmen and women who enjoy improving their marksmanship skills."

The park provides target holders that can be positioned at 25, 50, 75 or 100 yards. The shooting range is designed for rifles and handguns but is not designed for shotgun use.

"We are excited to reopen the shooting range, especially knowing that it has been sorely missed by 8,000 to 10,000 annual park visitors," said Mark Clippinger, Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area superintendent. "We appreciate the patience of our range users as we made these improvements."

The shooting range is near the intersection of Arkansas 12 and Arkansas 303. It is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday and is closed on Mondays. It is also closed for Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area permitted hunting seasons. Shooters are asked to use only paper or cardboard targets and wooden clothespins. The range is unsupervised, and shooters are asked to communicate with others to safely use the facility.