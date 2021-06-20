Paper's staff honored in journalism awards contest

The staff of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette took first place in 14 categories of the 2021 Diamond Journalism Awards.

The regional competition is sponsored annually by the Arkansas Pro chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists and recognizes journalism excellence in Arkansas and six neighboring states.

The Democrat-Gazette staff took first through third places in the daily newspaper categories of breaking news articles, investigative reporting, breaking news photography, photo portfolio and newspaper design.

They also took first place for ongoing coverage of the covid-19 pandemic, editorials, business writing, education reporting, special section, data visualization, graphics and illustrations, video journalism and web/mobile design.

The contest has five special awards.

Ashton Pittman, Donna Ladd and Christian Middleton won the Robert S. McCord Freedom of Information Award for a three-part investigative series and subsequent reporting for the Mississippi Free Press that exposed racist and sexist email exchanges between powerful, wealthy donors and top administrators and faculty at the University of Mississippi.

Pittman and the Mississippi Free Press, a nonprofit online media outlet based in Jackson, also were recognized with the Public Service Award for "an extraordinary series of stories documenting efforts by Mississippi officials to change polling locations of thousands of voters with very little communication," judges wrote.

Judges also named Pittman the Diamond Journalist of the Year.

Dustin Jayroe of Little Rock-based AY Magazine was named the Outstanding New Journalist, a distinction that recognizes excellence by a journalist who has been working professionally for five years or fewer.

This year's contest featured a category specifically recognizing reporting on the covid-19 pandemic.

Andrew DeMillo of The Associated Press took first place in the pandemic coverage category.

Student journalists with the Delta Digital News Service, based at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, took the top prize in another new category, Student Special Projects, for their coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2021 Diamond Journalism Awards honored work published or broadcast in 2020 and drew a record 393 entries in 75 categories. Members of the Cincinnati Pro Chapter of SPJ served as judges.

The winners from the Democrat-Gazette staff were:

Breaking News, Daily

1st place: "Tornado rips through Jonesboro," Stephen Simpson, William Sanders, Jeanie Roberts, Joseph Flaherty and Thomas Metthe

2nd place: Protest coverage, staff

3rd place: Danny Lee execution, Tony Holt

Ongoing Coverage, Daily

1st: Covid coverage, Staff, including coverage in the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Investigative Reporting, Daily

1st: "Lives Remembered," an investigation into Arkansas covid-19 deaths, Staff

2nd: "Children in Peril," Ginny Monk

3rd: Arkansas Human Development Centers series, Kat Stromquist

Features, Daily

3rd: "State history books carried Rebel slant," Bill Bowden

Editorials, Daily

1st: "Tom Cotton's byline," David Barham and Walter E. Hussman Jr.

Commentary, Print/Online

3rd: "Henderson State professor writes guide to caving in the South," Morgan Acuff

Arts & Culture Writing, Print/Online

3rd: Arts & Culture portfolio, Philip Martin, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Business Writing, Print/Online

1st: Business portfolio, Staff

Education Reporting, Print/Online

1st: Education stories, Staff

Politics, Print/Online

2nd: Political coverage, Frank Lockwood, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Special Section, Print/Online

1st: All Arkansas Preps, Staff

Community Journalism, Print/Online

2nd: Alpena, Bill Bowden, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

VISUAL DIVISION

Photography-Breaking News

1st: In LR, rally near Capitol turns violent, Stephen Swofford

2nd: NLR police shooting injures man, Staton Breidenthal

3rd: Twister damage surveyed in Jonesboro, Tommy Metthe

Photo Spread/Essay

3rd: May 30 George Floyd Protests, Stephen Swofford

Photo Portfolio

1st: Stephen Swofford

2nd: Tommy Metthe

3rd: Staton Breidenthal

Data Visualization

1st: Tracking Coronavirus, Brian Smith and Staff

2nd: Homicide Map, William Sanders, Yutao Chen and Maggie McNeary

Graphics/Illustrations

1st: Halloween's Happening, Carrie Hill, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Video Journalism, Features

1st: Running the Rock: 2020 Little Rock Marathon, Yutao Chen, Staton Breidenthal, Tommy Metthe, Stephen Swofford, Justin Cunningham

Newspaper Design

1st: Style section, Stan Denman

2nd: Sports section, Joe Luciano

3rd: Page One, Terry Austin

Web/Mobile Design

1st: Arkansas Online staff

Public Service

2nd: "Children in Peril," Ginny Monk

Robert S. McCord Freedom of Information Award

2nd: Fighting for basic information, Eric Besson