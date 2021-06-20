Paper's staff honored in journalism awards contest

The staff of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette took first place in 14 categories of the 2021 Diamond Journalism Awards.
The regional competition is sponsored annually by the Arkansas Pro chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists and recognizes journalism excellence in Arkansas and six neighboring states.
The Democrat-Gazette staff took first through third places in the daily newspaper categories of breaking news articles, investigative reporting, breaking news photography, photo portfolio and newspaper design.
They also took first place for ongoing coverage of the covid-19 pandemic, editorials, business writing, education reporting, special section, data visualization, graphics and illustrations, video journalism and web/mobile design.
The contest has five special awards.
Ashton Pittman, Donna Ladd and Christian Middleton won the Robert S. McCord Freedom of Information Award for a three-part investigative series and subsequent reporting for the Mississippi Free Press that exposed racist and sexist email exchanges between powerful, wealthy donors and top administrators and faculty at the University of Mississippi.
Pittman and the Mississippi Free Press, a nonprofit online media outlet based in Jackson, also were recognized with the Public Service Award for "an extraordinary series of stories documenting efforts by Mississippi officials to change polling locations of thousands of voters with very little communication," judges wrote.
Judges also named Pittman the Diamond Journalist of the Year.
Dustin Jayroe of Little Rock-based AY Magazine was named the Outstanding New Journalist, a distinction that recognizes excellence by a journalist who has been working professionally for five years or fewer.
This year's contest featured a category specifically recognizing reporting on the covid-19 pandemic.
Andrew DeMillo of The Associated Press took first place in the pandemic coverage category.
Student journalists with the Delta Digital News Service, based at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, took the top prize in another new category, Student Special Projects, for their coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
The 2021 Diamond Journalism Awards honored work published or broadcast in 2020 and drew a record 393 entries in 75 categories. Members of the Cincinnati Pro Chapter of SPJ served as judges.
The winners from the Democrat-Gazette staff were:
Breaking News, Daily
1st place: "Tornado rips through Jonesboro," Stephen Simpson, William Sanders, Jeanie Roberts, Joseph Flaherty and Thomas Metthe
2nd place: Protest coverage, staff
3rd place: Danny Lee execution, Tony Holt
Ongoing Coverage, Daily
1st: Covid coverage, Staff, including coverage in the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
Investigative Reporting, Daily
1st: "Lives Remembered," an investigation into Arkansas covid-19 deaths, Staff
2nd: "Children in Peril," Ginny Monk
3rd: Arkansas Human Development Centers series, Kat Stromquist
Features, Daily
3rd: "State history books carried Rebel slant," Bill Bowden
Editorials, Daily
1st: "Tom Cotton's byline," David Barham and Walter E. Hussman Jr.
Commentary, Print/Online
3rd: "Henderson State professor writes guide to caving in the South," Morgan Acuff
Arts & Culture Writing, Print/Online
3rd: Arts & Culture portfolio, Philip Martin, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
Business Writing, Print/Online
1st: Business portfolio, Staff
Education Reporting, Print/Online
1st: Education stories, Staff
Politics, Print/Online
2nd: Political coverage, Frank Lockwood, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
Special Section, Print/Online
1st: All Arkansas Preps, Staff
Community Journalism, Print/Online
2nd: Alpena, Bill Bowden, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
VISUAL DIVISION
Photography-Breaking News
1st: In LR, rally near Capitol turns violent, Stephen Swofford
2nd: NLR police shooting injures man, Staton Breidenthal
3rd: Twister damage surveyed in Jonesboro, Tommy Metthe
Photo Spread/Essay
3rd: May 30 George Floyd Protests, Stephen Swofford
Photo Portfolio
1st: Stephen Swofford
2nd: Tommy Metthe
3rd: Staton Breidenthal
Data Visualization
1st: Tracking Coronavirus, Brian Smith and Staff
2nd: Homicide Map, William Sanders, Yutao Chen and Maggie McNeary
Graphics/Illustrations
1st: Halloween's Happening, Carrie Hill, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
Video Journalism, Features
1st: Running the Rock: 2020 Little Rock Marathon, Yutao Chen, Staton Breidenthal, Tommy Metthe, Stephen Swofford, Justin Cunningham
Newspaper Design
1st: Style section, Stan Denman
2nd: Sports section, Joe Luciano
3rd: Page One, Terry Austin
Web/Mobile Design
1st: Arkansas Online staff
Public Service
2nd: "Children in Peril," Ginny Monk
Robert S. McCord Freedom of Information Award
2nd: Fighting for basic information, Eric Besson