Patents awarded to Arkansans

June 15, 2021

Patent 11,035,482 B2. Pressure Relief Valve. Issued to Scott Dale Follett of Blytheville.

Patent 11,035,506 B2. Coupling Apparatus for Joining Poly-Pipe. Issued to Johnny Sam Dancer of Dumas.

Patent 11,037,098 B2. Customized Item Disposition System. Issued to Tim Wicks of Bella Vista; John Sokolsky, Russell Dylan Lane, and Chelsea Burns, all of Rogers; Joshua Chaney of Gentry; Roger Paredes and John E. Petrovich, both of Bentonville; Jennifer Hedges of Lowell; Michael Carey of Centerville, Va., and Rajiv Jivan of McLean, Va. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent 11,037,146 B2. Managing Product Returns Associated with a User Device. Issued to Michael Lawrence Payne of Centerton; Jimmie Clark of Fayetteville, and Kevin M. Charles of Bentonville. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent 11,037,703 B2. Shielding Tape with Multiple Foil Layers. Issued to Leonard James Visser of Huntsville. Assigned to PCT International Inc. of Tempe, Ariz.

Patent 11,038,386 B2. Axial Flux Electric Machine and Methods of Assembling the Same. Issued to Steven W. Post of Centerton; Lyn D. Coones of Cassville, Mo., and Jeff J. Long of Purdy, Mo. Assigned to Regal Beloit America Inc. of Beloit, Wisc.

Patent 11,038,746 B2. Systems and Methods for Routing Data in Distributed Environments. Issued to Bryan Scott Lipkin, Biju Nair, and Saul Solis, all of Bentonville. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent 11,038,842 B2. Cloud Security Stack. Issued to Christopher John Gerber of Bella Vista; Michael David Smith and Benjamin Ivy Crawford, both of Rogers, and Mark Alan Pagan of Bentonville. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.