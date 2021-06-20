Patriots a surprise with Clark

Lance Clark couldn't remember his starting quarterback's last name and he knew his wideout by his nickname only.

It's hard to fault Clark given that he'd met his players for the first time less than 48 hours earlier. The former Little Rock Christian defensive coordinator was announced as Marion's head coach Friday, and the Patriots barely had time to get acquainted with Clark before stepping onto the field at Pulaski Academy's Shootout of the South.

And it wasn't a pretty start.

The Patriots were routed in their first three games Friday, losing by double figures in each contest.

But Clark didn't lose faith in his group.

"These coaches, these players, they want success. They want things great in life," Clark said. "What they need is someone to believe in them, and we believe already. They're playing together. ... They're playing hard, they're playing with great chemistry."

Clark's belief was strengthened Saturday when Marion pulled off arguably the most impressive win of the day, stunning three-time reigning Class 7A state champion Bryant 23-16 in the second round of the championship bracket. The Hornets struggled from in tight, coming up empty on four trips inside the 5-yard line, and the Patriots pulled in multiple impressive grabs in the end zone to secure a win.

The final blow came when Marion senior quarterback Ben Gerrard hit junior Donnie Cheers for the go-ahead with 1:10 remaining, putting the Pats' defense in a spot to finish off the game.

"We kind of came in here and people know Marion -- they know us not to be that good, at least for the past couple of years," Gerrard said when asked if he felt a difference with Clark already. "I'm not going to say [beating Bryant] boosted our heads to where we think we're better than we are, but I think it was a major confidence booster for what we're going to see in the fall."

The good vibes didn't last much longer Saturday. Although the Patriots led most of the way in their quarterfinal matchup with Warren, the Lumberjacks scored a touchdown on the final play of regulation and converted the ensuing two-point play, ending Marion's weekend in Little Rock.

For a team that finished the regular season 2-7 a year ago, there was very little to complain about despite a frustrating ending.

"I believe in winning, I believe in teaching kids and programs to win," Clark said. "If they're keeping score, we want to win, and for our guys to really buy into that so early and compete to win, that's what we do.

"We expected to beat Bryant and that's the standard. The standard is to win every game we play. We're not bowing down to anybody, and our kids really responded and fought."

Myers showing off

Like with so many in the Class of 2022, covid-19 derailed the recruiting process for Vilonia quarterback Austin Myers.

The 6-4, 185-pound gunslinger is ranked as the nation's No. 84 player at his position, but Myers currently holds just two offers -- one from Kansas, the other from Middle Tennessee State.

He's hoping to change that over the next few months. Myers has participated in recruiting events at Memphis, Colorado and South Alabama already this summer, and he's slated to make trips to both Arkansas and Arkansas State.

While the Eagles' starting quarterback waits for more options to roll in, he's looking to make himself a more versatile player and put Vilonia in position to build on a 6-5 2020 campaign.

"I'm going to be the best dual-threat I can be this year," Myers said. "If I have the option to run, that helps my receivers, that helps my running back out, so getting faster and stronger is really my main focus for the rest of the summer."

The Eagles' run didn't last long Saturday. After going 3-2 in Friday's pool play, Vilonia won its opener against Parklane (Miss.) before being overwhelmed by Pulaski Academy Gold, 49-30.

Myers and the Eagles did respond by winning their next two games in the consolation bracket before losing to Bryant, which reeled off wins in its last four games to take home the consolation title.

Still, Myers showed off his arm strength with a pair of long touchdown passes against PA -- the team Vilonia knows it'll have to beat in Class 5A once again this fall.

"I know Kevin Kelley just left but I know Anthony Lucas is going to step right in there, so it's good to play competition like that," Myers said of the Bruins. "I love competition. I thrive on it."

Title heads to Texas

It was an all-out-of-state finale as Keller (Texas) edged Madison-Ridgeland Academy (Miss.) 23-21 for the 16th Shootout of the South championship late Saturday afternoon.

Keller senior wideout Amari Henry was named the tournament's top wide receiver as his team went unbeaten, winning all five of its pool play games and taking out Little Rock Catholic, Conway and Pulaski Academy Gold en route to the title game Saturday.

Madison-Ridgeland's John White was recognized as the weekend's top quarterback, as his team finished the event 7-2.

MRA edged Warren to reach the final, but Lumberjacks Coach Bo Hembree headed home pleased that he was able to get several new players into different spots. That included senior quarterback Riley Cornish, who is back after tearing his ACL in Warren's season opener a year ago.

"We just had to get work," Hembree said. "That's what we come here for -- to get work and to get better."

At a glance

CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET SCORES

First round

Vilonia 37, Parklane (Miss.) 21

Malvern 25, Maumelle 13

Little Rock Catholic 23, Sherman (Texas) 22

Heritage Hall (Okla.) 39, Harding Academy 16

Trinity Christian (Texas) 35, Little Rock Christian 30

El Dorado 42, Cleveland (Okla.) 0

Marion 39, Lonoke 7

Monticello 23, El Dorado JV 22

Second round

Pulaski Academy Gold 49, Vilonia 30

Arkadelphia 35, Malvern 16

Keller (Texas) 28, LR Catholic 14

Conway 34, Heritage Hall (Okla.) 9

Madison-Ridgeland (Miss.) 44, Trinity Christian (Texas) 42

Greenbrier 32, El Dorado 6

Marion 23, Bryant 16

Warren 37, Monticello 35

Quarterfinals

Pulaski Academy Gold 52, Arkadelphia 43

Keller (Texas) 39, Conway 30

Madison-Ridgeland (Miss.) 30, Greenbrier 16

Warren 29, Marion 28

Semifinals

Keller (Texas) 25, Pulaski Academy Gold 15

Madison-Ridgeland (Miss.) 30, Warren 21

Final

Keller (Texas) 23, Madison-Ridgeland (Miss.) 21