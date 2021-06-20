Pet of the Week

Alli, a sweet, tawny Boxer mix, who likes everyone and everything, is looking for her forever home. She is sweet and chill, house-trained, and gets along great with children and other dogs.

Featured Felines

Lacey is a beautiful, sleek, all black senior cat, who is sweet and chill. She is vetted and is looking for her forever home, as her current owners can no longer keep her. Lacey would love to be part of your family.

Alli and friends can be adopted through Out of the Woods Animal Rescue. More information is available at (501) 831-3355 and http://ootwrescue.org/adoption.html.