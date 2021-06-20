PT REPORT: Brothers' bat still ablaze

SPRINGDALE -- Blaze Brothers is back at Tyson Park and he's carrying his hot bat with him.

Brothers spent his sophomore season at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Okla. He was selected an All-Conference after he batted .327, stole 11 bases, and led the team with 12 home runs. Brothers continued his surge Tuesday Night in Springdale when he went 3-for-3 with two doubles while playing in the Perfect Timing Collegiate Baseball League for Sandlot Grey.

Brothers played in the collegiate baseball league last year at Tyson Park after playing one season at Cowley County Community College in Arkansas City, Kan. Brothers then transferred to Northeastern State, where he started all 42 games at second base for the RiverHawks.

"It was a fun year," Brothers said. "My coaches and teammates were great. It's a good environment to be in and it showed in the way I played."

Brothers is the son of Richard Brothers, who played cornerback at the University of Arkansas from 1985-88. Blaze Brothers started at cornerback for Springdale Har-Ber before deciding to focus solely on baseball for college. He's 21 years old now and eligible for the Major League Baseball Draft July 11-13.

"If it happens, it happens. But I'm not going to worry about it,' Brothers said. "I'm going to go about my business and keep working hard to get better."

Brown displays versatility

For high school athletes searching for an opportunity, it helps to be seen as often as possible.

That's what happened with former Rogers Heritage star Jeb Brown, who'll continue his baseball career at Colorado State-Pueblo. Brown had his junior season at Rogers Heritage wiped out by the pandemic. But the college coaches at Colorado-Pueblo remembered him from playing with the Midwest Nationals in the summer and contacted him during a camp at Springfield, Mo.

Colorado-Pueblo signed Brown as a two-way player and he hopes to get plenty of opportunities on the infield and on the mound while playing in the Perfect Timing Collegiate Baseball League at Springdale's Tyson Park.

"On the mound, he attacks," PT Gray coach Jackson Field said of Brown, who was also a starting quarterback for Rogers Heritage. "He's not afraid of anybody. The ball jumps out of his hand really well and he's got a good off-speed pitch. It's really hard to get a rhythm going on him. On the infield, he's solid. If the ball is hit to him, you know you're going to get an out."

Brown had a successful senior season as a pitcher and infielder for Rogers Heritage, which won 18 games but lost 6-3 to Little Rock Catholic in the first round of the Class 6A state tournament. He said he'll remember most the friends he made rather than anything he did between the white lines.

"I'll always remember the friendships that were made and the impact the coaches had on me," said Brown, who batted .310 and went 6-3 on the mound. "Those are the things I'll remember most."

Down to four

Blake Adams is off to a good start in the Perfect Timing Collegiate Baseball League while he contemplates his next move as a college athlete.

Adams placed his name in the transfer portal after pitching in four games, with two starts, in two seasons at Arkansas. He's allowed five hits and no earned runs while throwing eight innings in two combined starts for PT Red.

The former Springdale Har-Ber standout said he's narrowed his transfer choices down to four Division I schools -- Nebraska, Notre Dame, Kansas State, and Minnesota.

"I'll make a decision on that by the end of July or early August, for sure," said Adams, who also has a home run while playing outfield for PT Red.

Building confidence

Chance Eoff got the week started off well when he hit a three-run triple for PT Gray in its 4-2 win over PT Red.

"This is the first time I've faced college pitchers," said Eoff, who played high school baseball at Greenwood. "So, that hit helps to give me more confidence as the season goes on."

Eoff signed with Arkansas Tech in February. He had a productive season at Greenwood, which finished 22-11 after being eliminated 6-2 in the state semifinals by Van Buren. The Pointers went on to win the state championship behind pitcher Connor Johnson, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Year who finished 14-0 on the mound.

"I got a double off him in my last at-bat," Eoff said. "But the highlight for me, personally, came when I hit my first-ever home run against Shiloh Christian. That felt good."