Road work to close lanes, ramps in NLR

Continuing work on Interstate 30 in downtown North Little Rock will require lane and ramp closings throughout the corridor beginning Monday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

The following travel impacts and traffic pattern changes, including detour routes, will occur, weather permitting:

• Long-term, right-lane closings eastbound and westbound on Riverfront Drive between Washington Avenue and Olive Street.

• Single-lane closings on the Interstate 40 eastbound ramp between the I-30/I-40 interchange and the merge with the I-30 eastbound will take place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Friday.

• Single- and double-lane closings on I-30 eastbound between the Arkansas River and Bishop Lindsey Avenue will take place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Thursday. Double-lane closings will be limited to 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

• Single- and double-lane closings on I-30 westbound between Ninth Street and Broadway from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Thursday. Double-lane closings will be limited to 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

• Bishop Lindsey Avenue will be closed between the frontage roads from 8 p.m. Tuesday until 5 a.m. Wednesday. Detour signs will direct traffic to use Ninth Street and Broadway.

• Single- and double-lane closings on I-30 eastbound between the Arkansas River and Bishop Lindsey Avenue from 8 p.m. Tuesday until 5 a.m. Wednesday and during the same hours the following night. Double-lane closings will be limited to 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The Broadway exit will be closed. Ramp detour signs will direct traffic to use Curtis Sykes Drive exit.

• Single- and double-lane closings on I-30 eastbound between the Arkansas River and Bishop Lindsey Avenue from 8 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday. Double-lane closings will be limited to 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

• Broadway between the frontage roads will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 p.m. Saturday. Detour signs will direct traffic to use Bishop Lindsey Avenue and Riverfront Drive.

Traffic will be controlled by construction barrels, signs and flagging operations, the department said. A long-term and permanent travel impact interactive map is available at 30Crossing.com, along with additional project information.