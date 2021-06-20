Sheriff's office taking cereal for food drive

The Jefferson County sheriff's office is again participating in the THV Channel 11 News and Arkansas Food Bank Summer Cereal Drive and encouraging the community to support the effort.

A collection bin will be set up at the front lobby of the administrative office of the sheriff's office at 410 E. Second Ave. Cereal donations will be accepted through July 6, according to a news release.

The sheriff's office has long been a supporter of the summer cereal drive. This initiative is one of Arkansas' largest and best-known hunger relief programs that has been in existence for over two decades.

The effort was also a passion of the late Wanda Bateman.

"Mrs. Bateman was a beloved business woman, humanitarian and philanthropist in Jefferson County until her death in 2020. Mrs. Bateman modeled not only by her speech but by her actions that we must love our neighbors more than ourselves and we are thankful for her influence," according to the release. "We ask that the community join Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. and his staff in giving a donation of at least one box of cereal."

While any cereal will be accepted, officials request that healthy options are given. These include cereal with at least 3 grams of fiber and less than 6 grams of sugar.

Monetary donations may be made online by visiting the Arkansas Food Bank website at https://arkansasfoodbank.org. Click on the link for the Summer Cereal Drive.