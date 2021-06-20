TRACK AND FIELD

Former UA athlete qualifies for Paralympics

Former University of Arkansas track and field athlete Hunter Woodhall qualified for the Tokyo Paralympics in two events.

Woodhall won the 400-meter title in 49.87 on Saturday. On Friday, Woodhall finished second in the 100-meters at 11.04.

This will be Woodhall's second appearance at the Paralympics. He competed in the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro, earning a silver medal in the 200 meters and a bronze medal in the 400.

The Tokyo Paralympics will be held Aug. 24-Sept. 5.

GOLF

Reynolds, Smith advance to ASGA final

Tyler Reynolds of Rogers and Derek Smith of Fayetteville will meet in today's final of the Arkansas State Golf Association Match Play Championship at Lost Springs Golf & Athletic Club in Rogers.

Reynolds defeated Ben Davis 5 and 4 in Saturday's quarterfinals before downing Thomas DePriest 4 and 2 in the afternoon semifinals. Smith advanced to the championship with a 3-and-2 victory over No. 1 seed Icem Brewer in the semifinals. Smith began his day with a 4-and-3 win over Chris Jenkins in the quarterfinals.

Reynolds and Smith will tee off for the championship beginning at 8 a.m.

Also on Saturday, winners were crowned in the Mid-Amateur Division (Chris Chambers 3 and 1 over Jack Myers), Senior Division (Craig Hall 1 up over Gordy McKeown), Super Senior Division (Bob Brooks 5 and 4 over Greg Connell) and Masters Division (David Carlson 4 and 3 over Bill Wrentz).

