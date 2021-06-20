OPINION | LET'S TALK: Sweatin' to raise ranking

Figured it was time for an update on owning and using a Peloton ... the Zumba of the exercise bike world; the much-advertised leader apparent of several brands of exercise-bike-with-a-screen on which live and encore studio cycling classes are streamed for a monthly fee and by which riders can keep up with just about every aspect of their efforts.

As regular readers will recall, I was sucked into the light; got a Peloton delivered March 11; promptly became stuck in the clip-in pedals while wearing the official Peloton cleated shoes it took me about 15 minutes each to fasten; and lasted all of six minutes during my first Peloton class (and that was broken up into three-minute intervals).

Since then, things have gotten better. The bike sat idle for a bit while I worked up the nerve to tackle it again, then was ultimately saved from high-end clothes hanger status. I'm up to riding it four to five times a week and can now offer the following "behind the slick commercials" observations:

◼️ Peloton is the ultimate Big Brother and friend of statistics freaks. It keeps track of what days you rode and how hard you went at it during each ride — your fastest cadence (revolutions per minute), your highest resistance level, your total output (cadence plus resistance), calories burned per ride, which and how many grunts and cuss words you uttered while trying to keep up with class leaders who make riding at a cadence of 100 and a resistance level of 50 look easy. If you've signed up for alerts on the handy Peloton app, you get an alert after every ride, praising you for having given "your all" during whatever class you just took. But I get the feeling it also praises people who ride at a cadence of 20 and a resistance of 5 while surfing Facebook on their phones. Peloton is also the ultimate rewarder, taking the "everybody gets a trophy" thing and building like heck on it. You get milestone badges for your first ride, 10th ride, 25th ride, 50th, 75th, 100th and so on. You get badges for three-day streaks and five-day streaks and three-week streaks. You get badges for looking in the bike's direction.

◼️ Peloton instructors are, like most fitness trainers and exercise class leaders, Pod People. They cheerfully dance around on their bike while managing, as I indicated above, to pedal fast and furiously enough to pass a UPS truck on Pikes Peak. Me? If I'm riding within the resistance range asked for, I'm not in the cadence range. If I'm riding within the cadence range asked for, I'm not in the resistance range. Often I'm in neither.

◼️ You'll become, if not a fan, at least more tolerant of multiple types of music. Music guides the themes of many of the classes ... '80s, pop, club bangers, '90s rock, dance music, hip-hop, country — geesh, even Broadway. (Alas, the one instructor I most looked forward to riding with is the one who plays "cuss-y" hip-hop. And I don't need any encouragement to cuss.)

◼️ During the classes, there's a leaderboard where your photo, nickname and age decade are shown, along with those of the people whose efforts are similar to yours. You're even told, at the end of each ride, where you rank among your fellow riders in the class. I consistently come up approximately 200 people from last place. I tell myself that at least I'm three figures up from last ... and that I can certainly rejoice in not being dead last. (I figure whoever comes in dead last probably is, well, dead.)

◼️ Also during the classes, the instructors like to give shout-outs to those embarking on a landmark ride (100th or more), those having birthdays, etc. I've had an instructor give me a shout-out once, probably because I was a newbie at the time. Thinking back to that "Saturday Night Live" skit in which "Peloton" became "PeloTaunt," I take comfort in the fact that instructors don't see and comment on how badly we may be doing.

◼️ You're given the opportunity to join groups that are formed on various things members have in common; they gather on social media and find and connect with each other on the on-screen leaderboard during rides: several newbie groups, #pelotonmoms, #435amTribe — The Mothercluckers, Peloton ShortieTribe (for the height-challenged), #FITFAB40s, Peloton Single Dads, Peloton XXL Tribe ("Bigger peeps love Peloton too! Maybe someday we will all fit into the Century Ride T-shirt"). The instructors also have their groups and teams. For now, I have elected to remain a lone wolf. At least until I have gained enough stamina to not be a group's laughingstock.

◼️ Despite the popularity of the brand, there are actually people who have not heard of Peloton and therefore it's no use trying to brag to them about owning or using one. I ran into one recently and was mildly shocked. So basically, there's also a #neverheardofPeloton group.

