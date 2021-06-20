Teens glow in the dark, dance at Saracen Landing celebration

Teens in the area took their opportunity to Glow in the Dark at Saracen Landing on Friday.

Pine Bluff began celebrating the new Juneteenth federal holiday with a dance for students grades 9-12, as they jammed to music from DJ Hakeem and DJ Tay B. The teens tried on glow glasses, glow sticks and glow mouthpieces to light up the lakeside at night.

Glow glasses, sticks and mouthpieces were on sale during the event. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

Teens get into a dance-off early as the sun begins to set. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)