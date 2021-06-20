Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest The Article Core Values iPad Story ideas Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Teens glow in the dark, dance at Saracen Landing celebration

by I.C. Murrell | Today at 3:31 a.m.
DJ Tay B of Pine Bluff entertains visitors at Saracen Landing. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

Teens in the area took their opportunity to Glow in the Dark at Saracen Landing on Friday.

Pine Bluff began celebrating the new Juneteenth federal holiday with a dance for students grades 9-12, as they jammed to music from DJ Hakeem and DJ Tay B. The teens tried on glow glasses, glow sticks and glow mouthpieces to light up the lakeside at night.

Glow glasses, sticks and mouthpieces were on sale during the event. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)
Glow glasses, sticks and mouthpieces were on sale during the event. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)
Teens get into a dance-off early as the sun begins to set. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)
Teens get into a dance-off early as the sun begins to set. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)
Taniya Marie Cornelius, 17, and Michelle Moore, 17, let their glow glasses and glow mouthpiece shine. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)
Taniya Marie Cornelius, 17, and Michelle Moore, 17, let their glow glasses and glow mouthpiece shine. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

Print Headline: Teens glow in the dark, dance at Saracen Landing celebration

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT