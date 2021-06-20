The 'Vous whets taste for a movie

'VOUS ON VIEW Two Arkansas filmmakers are telling the story of legendary Memphis barbecue joint The Rendevouz in a documentary.

"The 'Vous," directed by Jeff Dailey and Jack Lofton of Little Rock, is about the restaurant, which was opened in 1948 by Charlie Vergos, its staff and changing times.

Lofton, who is a lawyer and was a producer on the documentary "All About Ann: Governor Richards of the Lone Star State," is originally from Hughes in eastern Arkansas. Growing up, The Rendevouz was a frequent stop when his family traveled to Memphis, but it was an article, "100 Years of Ribs," about two of the restaurant's waiters, that gave him the idea to make a documentary.

"It immediately clicked," he says. "We have this world-famous institution next-door to us, and we should tell its story. The best way to do that is through the people, including the legendary waiters and the Vergos family."

He pitched it to Dailey, a cinematographer and one of his partners in the production company Mudroom Films.

"I grew up going there, too," Dailey says. "I'd pile into the car with my friends and go to The 'Vous specifically. When Jack forwarded that article to me and asked if I wanted to do this, I said 'Yeah, I'm in.' We were over there two days later, filming."

Dailey says the film is a documentary not only of the restaurant, "but of the lives of the people who have run it over the past 70 years. There's a human component there that I find most compelling."

Former Pulaski County Clerk Pat O'Brien signed on as a producer after meeting Lofton at a 2019 Christmas party.

"I fell in love with the story," he says. "It's about Memphis but, culturally speaking, there is also a strong Arkansas connection. There's a lot of depth."

The filmmakers are planning a 2022 release date, Lofton says.

'PARADISE LOST' REVISTED Speaking of Arkansas-connected documentaries: The 25th anniversary of "Paradise Lost: The Child Murders at Robin Hood Hills," was earlier this month.

The HBO documentary, which debuted June 10, 1996, followed the trials of Jessie Misskelley Jr., Jason Baldwin and Damien Echols, the Crittenden County teens convicted in the 1993 murders of 8-year-old boys Stevie Branch, Michael Moore and Christopher Byers.

There's a fascinating article at theringer.com by Justin Sayles about, among other things, how the documentary gradually influenced a grass-roots movement in the early days of the internet that worked to free Echols, Misskelley and Baldwin -- known as the West Memphis Three. It also delves into the film's impact on the current crop of true-crime documentaries, podcasts and the growth of forums for online sleuths.

Check it out at arkansasonline.com/620papertrails/.

