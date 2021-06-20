U.S. 412 work to require lane closings in 2 counties

Paving and embankment operations on U.S. 412 in Lawrence and Greene counties will require daytime lane closings over the next few months starting Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will alternately close eastbound and westbound lanes on U.S. 412 in varying locations between U.S. 67 in Lawrence County and approximately 2 miles east of the Cache River bridge in Greene County.

The lane closings will take place from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays, through September, weather permitting, the department said.

Traffic will be controlled by traffic barrels, signs and flagging operations. In some cases, traffic will be stopped for up to 15 minutes to only allow a single lane of traffic through the work zone, the department said. Further, according to the agency, drivers should expect delays, be cautious when traveling in the work zone and watch for slower traffic speeds.

The work is part of a project to widen about 14.5 miles of U.S. 412 to four lanes between U.S. 67 in Lawrence County and Arkansas 141 in Greene County. The project includes a southern bypass of the Light community.