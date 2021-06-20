GOLF

Korda shoots career best

Nelly Korda shot a career-best 10-under 62 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead over Leona Maguire into the final round of the Meijer LPGA Classic in Grand Rapids, Mich. Putting with her left-hand low, Korda had 11 birdies and one bogey to get to 20-under 196 at Blythefield Country Club. She broke the tournament 54-hole record of 17 under set by Lexi Thompson in her 2015 victory. The 22-year-old American, ranked No. 4 in the world, birdied the last three holes and five of the last six in the round interrupted by a rain delay. Korda birdied the first three holes, added three more on Nos. 6, 8 and 10 before dropping a stroke on No. 11. She birdied Nos. 13 and 14 and closed with three in a row to push the lead to three. Former University of Arkansas golfer Stacy Lewis shot a 5-under 67 on Saturday and is at 9-under 207. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) is also at 9-under 207 after a 3-under 69 on Saturday.

Yu takes over at Wichita

Kevin Yu turned in a 9-under par 61 on Saturday at the Crestview Country Club and holds a two-shot lead over Harry Hall at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Wichita Open after three rounds. Yu is at 19-under 191 entering today’s final round. Former Razorbacks Taylor Moore and Nicolas Echavarria are in a tie for 20th after both shot 1-under 69s on Saturday. They are at 10-under 200 after three days. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) is at 9-under 201 after a 2-under 68 on Saturday. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) shot a 1-under 69 on Saturday and is at 4-under 206 after three days.

SOCCER

France, Hungary tie 1-1

Antoine Griezmann scored a second-half equalizer to give France a 1-1 draw with Hungary on Saturday at the European Championship in Budapest, Hungary. Hungary, playing in front of a raucous crowd yet again, nearly pulled off the biggest upset of the tournament at the Puskas Arena. After Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema wasted chances, Griezmann scored in the 66th minute to dampen the spirit of a crowd which gave Hungary unwavering support throughout the Group F match. It was Griezmann’s 38th goal for France, moving him three behind third-place Michel Platini on the national team’s scoring list. Hungary’s fans went wild when Attila Fiola gave the home team the lead. … In Munich, Germany, Portugal became the first team to score two own-goals in one game in the tournament giving Germany a 4-2 victory. Cristiano Ronaldo put Portugal in the lead in the 15th minute against the run of play. It was his first goal against Germany and his third at Euro 2020. It also extended his all-time tournament record to 12 goals. But defenders Ruben Dias and Raphael Guerreiro put Germany ahead before halftime by scoring into their own net. Kai Havertz and Robin Gosens then got two more for Germany early in the second half. … Robert Lewandowski helped keep Poland alive by scoring a second-half equalizer in a 1-1 draw with Spain. Alvaro Morata ended his scoring drought by putting Spain ahead in the 25th minute but Lewandowski evened things in the 54th with a header for only his third goal with the national team at a major tournament.

TENNIS

Top seed in Queen’s finale

Top-seeded Matteo Berrettini has already beaten two British opponents this week, and he’ll face another one in the Queen’s Club final after he and Cameron Norrie advanced in straight sets on Saturday. Ninth-ranked Berrettini defeated 22nd-ranked Alex de Minaur of Australia 6-4, 6-4 and the Italian has yet to drop a set after eliminating British players Andy Murray and Dan Evans. Norrie reached the final by beating second-seeded Denis Shapovalov of Canada 7-5, 6-3.

Rublev advances at Halle

Andrey Rublev reached his first grass-court final at the Halle (Germany) Open on Saturday and will face Ugo Humbert. Rublev needed four match points to wrap up his 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 win over Nikoloz Basilashvili in a semifinal where both players landed fewer than half of their first serves. That put the fourth-seeded Russian into his third final of the year after he won in Rotterdam in March and lost the Monte Carlo Masters to Stefanos Tsitsipas a month later.

Jabeur, Kasatkina in finals

Ons Jabeur pulled double duty to reach the final at the Viking Classic in Birmingham, England, winning twice on Saturday after a washout the day before. Jabeur, from Tunisia, eliminated home favorite Heather Watson, who earlier in the day became the first British woman since 1992 to reach the semifinals on Birmingham’s grass. Jabeur beat Watson 6-3, 6-3 a few hours after dispatching Anastasia Potapova of Russia 6-4, 6-0. In the final, second-seeded Jabeur will face fourth-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia. Kasatkina overcame Czech qualifier Thereza Martincova in a three-set quarterfinal and defeated CoCo Vandeweghe of the United States 6-2, 6-4 in the semifinals.

HOCKEY

Islanders tie series at 2-2

Matt Martin capped New York’s three-goal second period, Ryan Pulock made a diving stop in front of an open goal in the closing seconds and the Islanders held on to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 Saturday night to even their Stanley Cup semifinal series at two games apiece. Josh Bailey and Mathew Barzal also scored, and Cal Clutterbuck and Adam Pelech each had two assists. Semyon Varlamov finished with 28 saves to help the Islanders win a Game 4 to tie a series after dropping the previous game at home for the third time this postseason. Brayden Point had a goal for the seventh consecutive game, and Tyler Johnson also scored for the defending champion Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 27 saves. Game 5 is Monday night in Tampa, Fla., with Game 6 back at Nassau Coliseum on Wednesday night.

BASEBALL

Mets trade Barnes to Jays

Reliever Jacob Barnes was acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays from the New York Mets on Saturday for pitching prospect Troy Miller. Barnes, 31, is 1-1 with 2 saves and a 6.27 ERA over 19 relief appearances this season. He has a 4.53 ERA over his six-year career. He was designated for assignment on Monday, a day after he gave up a tiebreaking grand slam to Fernando Tatis Jr. followed by a home run by Manny Machado in a 7-3 loss to San Diego. Miller, 24, was 3-2 with a 4.93 ERA over seven appearances with High-A Vancouver and Class AA New Hampshire this season.

Buxton back with Twins

Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton was activated from the 10-day injured list for Saturday’s game at the Texas Rangers after being sidelined since May 6 with a right hip strain. Buxton played in three games on a rehab assignment with Class AAA St. Paul, going 5 of 9 with a double, triple, 2 home runs and 7 RBI. Buxton was hitting .370, second in the major leagues, at the time of the injury. He was leading MLB with a .772 slugging percentage.