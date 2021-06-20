Writers' Hall of Fame lauds Helaine Williams

Helaine Williams, editor of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's Sunday Style section, was inducted into the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame on June 5 during a luncheon at the Arkansas Writers Conference at the Hilton Garden Inn, North Little Rock.

During the ceremony, Williams was introduced by Janis Kearney, who noted the organization couldn't do better than present Williams, an "accomplished journalist," with the award. Williams has joined the likes of Charles Portis, Dee Brown, Charlaine Harris and Kevin Brockmeier in the Hall of Fame.

Williams began her career in journalism in 1981 as a city desk news assistant at the Arkansas Democrat. At the Democrat-Gazette, before becoming a section editor, she wrote feature stories for various sections including High Profile, for which she still covers events. She also writes the Let's Talk column and the fashion column Dressing Room.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins