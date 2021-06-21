2 injured in Little Rock shooting Friday night, police say

A man and woman were shot following a verbal altercation Friday night, Little Rock police said.

Police responded to the 1500 block of West 19th Street shortly after 10 p.m., according to an incident report from Little Rock police.

Daveion Porter, 20, told officers he got into a verbal altercation with a group of men in a vacant lot on the south side of the alleyway at the time of the incident, according to the report.

The group started shooting, and Porter was struck in the leg, police said.

Trinity Gilliam, 19, was walking out of a residence and was shot in the leg, according to the report.

Two people were in a 2015 Jeep Cherokee at the time of the incident and were not injured, the report states.

Three vehicles and the residence had been struck by gunfire, according to the report.

Gilliam and Porter were transported to UAMS Medical Center for treatment, police said.

No suspects were listed in the report.