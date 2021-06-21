Kincaid named acting chancellor at University of Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Bill Kincaid, a staff attorney since 2000, has been named acting chancellor for the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Kincaid, 55, will serve as top campus administrator for “a few weeks” following the resignation of Joe Steinmetz last week, UA System President Donald Bobbitt said in a statement this afternoon.

The announcement from the UA System stated that a decision will come later about who will lead the campus “through the next academic year and beyond.”

Steinmetz, 66, last Thursday announced that he was stepping down from the role of chancellor, doing so within hours of a board of trustees meeting held to discuss an unspecified personnel matter. His resignation took effect last Friday.

