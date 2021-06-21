Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts pushes back opening date

Just months after the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts announced a May 2022 reopening, officials said Monday they need more time to allow for additional improvements to the building and grounds.

A fall 2022 opening was given as the new timeline by the museum’s board president Van Tilbury during a meeting Monday. Tilbury said it also will give the museum’s capital campaign more time for the $142 million expansion and renovation project.

The additional improvement options were discovered during the current renovation project that closed the museum in 2019, Tilbury said.

“We have an opportunity to make improvements to the building and the ground,” he said. “There is no time like the present to do that.”

The new renovations include removing two concrete block walls from a space behind the museum’s black box theater, Tilbury said. This will create a glass box to be used for events and as a meeting space.

“That will be revenue creating,” Tilbury said.

Tilbury said gallery space will be increased by 1,000 square feet and audio and digital projection enhancements will be added.

Garden space has been expanded from several acres to 11 acres, he said. This includes improvements to the front or crescent lawn through a partnership with the city of Little Rock.

Electrical power will be added to the south side of the building to support seated events for up to 250 people.

“It will be able to accommodate concerts and other events,” Tilbury said.

The overall expansion is supposed to expand the building's footprint from 45,000 to 137,000 square feet, according to previous Arkansas Democrat-Gazette articles.