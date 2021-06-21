Benton County marriage licenses

June 10
Bryan Edward Armlovich, 27, Rogers, and Emily Lynn Hackett, 27, Springdale
Cody Dalton Brunk, 31, and Mary Samantha Adams, 30, both of Cave Springs
Thomas Reed James, 45, and Kristi Michelle Henry, 45, both of Rogers
Josh Robert Perez, 27, and Alexandria Jade Kyllingstad, 32, both of Rogers
Sidney James Schmidt, 24, Macon, Miss., and Kayla Rose Terry, 24, Colcord, Okla.
Drake Edward Steiger, 26, and Samantha Jo Scaggs, 24, both of Bentonville
June 11
Sheldon Lee Bower, 30, and Kadey Lynn Roland, 22, both of Bella Vista
Daniel Carroll Bustamante, 56, and Tammy Carol Braden, 55, both of Bella Vista
Jeffrey Allen Feast, 36, and Kimberlee Anne Allen, 31, both of Bentonville
Robert Harold Gary Jr., 54, and Patricia Ann Johnson, 50, both of Springdale
Milton Ranferi Gramajo Molina, 31, Siloam Springs, and Gelen Juliza Fernandez Dominguez, 47, Kansas, Okla.
Daniel Joe Guy, 38, and Destinee Rose Tackett, 29, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.
Bradly Christopher Hershey, 24, Webb City, Mo., and Caitlin Elyse Good, 22, Joplin, Mo.
Christian Forbes Holton, 23, San Angelo, Texas, and Morgan Lee Stoecklein, 23, Norman, Okla.
Terrell Allen Kirby, 21, and Yesenia Garcia, 21, both of Bentonville
John Travis Meador, 49, and Monica Renee Willyard, 48, both of Southwest City, Mo.
Charles Brian Meshell, 43, and Randella Lynn Meshell, 40, both of Centerton
Wilbert Amilcar Mira, 39, and Sonia Isabel Sanabria, 35, both of Rogers
Robert Paul Newman, 56, and Ruth Alison Stuart-Newman, 53, both of Bella Vista
Andres Javier Ortega, 24, Rogers, and Dulce Maria Araujo, 25, Springdale
Spencer Thomas Polk, 25, and Lindsey Mae Ahrens, 25, both of Omaha, Neb.
Bobby William Skinner, 24, Kansas City, Mo., and Jewel Caroline Schroeder, 23, Severy, Kan.
Juan Fernando Villegas, 30, and Claudia Carolina Hernandez-Aguilar, 37, both of Rogers
Trent Douglas Wood, 55, and Tracy Lynn Tate, 58, both of Bella Vista
June 14
Nathan Blake Atkinson, 21, and Alexis Ann Pollard, 19, both of Fayetteville
Shawn Michael Bethel, 30, and Jenifer Anne Sailor, 28, both of Lawton, Okla.
Elam Stanley Carmona, 24, Springdale, and Cynthia Keren Arellano, 25, Rogers
Alexander Gonzalez, 21, Joplin, Mo., and Ariel Dawn Patton, 21, Seneca, Mo.
Miguel Jaime Lopez, 24, and Elizabeth Justine Henry, 20, both of Rogers
Joshua Logan Cody Odle, 27, and Brittany Ann Wahpekeche, 32 both of Locust Grove, Okla.
Erik Daniel Perez-Martinez, 26, and Mayra Yasmin Reyes-Salazar, 34, both of Rogers
Joshua Lee Scheile, 33, and Alana Marie Fenus, 31, both of Pea Ridge
Koushik Balaji Venkatesan, 30, and Usha Manjunath, 30, both of Bentonville
June 15
Gage Jordan Baker, 25, and Marika Nicole Stiles, 23, both of Bentonville
Reginald Albert Berland, 66, and Laurie Deann Seville, 64, both of Bella Vista
William Joshua Crenshaw, 25, and Alexa Marie Tassani, 25, both of Rogers
Billy Dale Deatherage, 53, Gravette, and Lauri Anne McCloud, 48, Robbinsdale, Minn.
Andrew Lee Walters, 34, and Katherine Anne Switzer, 44, both of Gentry
Roberto Novella Zamarripa, 51, and Maria Wendy Garfias-Tellez, 44, both of Springdale
June 16
Salvador Hector Garcia, 42, and Alisha Nicole Anglin, 35, both of Siloam Springs
Adam Christopher Griffith, 28, and Palmer Elaine Lee, 28, both of Nashville, Tenn.
Brandon Mark Grumieaux, 31, and Alexius Dnae Mejia, 24, both of Bentonville
Levi Bennett Horrell, 34, and Kristen Anne Giggleman, 32, both of Centerton
Michael James Huey, 42, and Carissa Michele Cummings, 39, both of Rogers
Corbin Dean Naylor, 21, and Breanna Cherie Garrett, 21, both of Rogers
James Stewart Stevens, 38, and Kimberly Dawn Tallant, 40, both of Bentonville
Darren Michael Vohs, 38, and Mariah Nicole Poteet, 25, both of Garfield