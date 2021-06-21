Bentonville finalizes animal shleter plan

BENTONVILLE -- Updated plans for a city-owned animal services facility could go before the City Council next month, an official said Wednesday.

David Wright, Parks and Recreation director, reviewed the project with Hight Jackson and CR Crawford, the project's architect and construction manager, on Wednesday.

Wright said he would like to have a bid award for the City Council to review at its July 13 meeting.

The cost of the building is estimated at $3.1 million. There is another $600,000 projected for furniture, fixtures and equipment. Some of those costs -- for kennels and surgery equipment -- could be rolled into the construction costs, Wright said.

The overall cost is about $3.7 million, but there will be discussions about cost-saving measures, he said.

The site is a triangle-shaped piece of property at the intersection of Southwest I and Southwest 41st streets, Wright said.

Plans call for a 6,500-square-foot building. The money will come from the city's general fund. A groundbreaking is expected to be held later this summer, Wright said.

Wright expects construction to take about nine months for the city building, but the biggest hurdle could be getting the steel needed for construction.

"Steel prices are going up, but also when can the steel actually be delivered?" he said. "Steel is the biggest thing hanging over our head."

Residents will be able to adopt a pet, register a pet, get information on responsible pet ownership and volunteer at the facility, according to the website.

The city's Animal Services and Parks and and Recreation Department held a "Yappy Hour" event at the Bark Park in north Bentonville on Thursday night. The events will continue from 6 to 7:30 p.m. every third Thursday through September at the Bark Park.

The city pays $7,000 per month to Centerton for animal services and $100 for each dog taken to the Centerton shelter.

If the Bentonville shelter is completed before the conclusion of the contract, the city must give Centerton 60 days' notice to terminate the agreement, according to the contract.