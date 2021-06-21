Body ID'd as missing Little Rock teen, police say

Police have identified a body found last week as that of a Little Rock teen who had been reported missing, authorities said.

A woman called police on Wednesday, stating that around 6 p.m. she discovered a body partially in 3M Road, near Rangel Road, Pulaski County sheriff’s office spokesperson Lt. Cody Burk said.

The body was discovered to have been within Little Rock’s limits and the case was turned over to the city’s police department.

Police spokesperson Mark Edwards said the body has been identified as 17-year-old Jayvian Coakley.

Coakley was reported missing to the police department and was reportedly last seen June 12, Edwards said.