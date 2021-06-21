Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Monday, June 21

County office closed for Juneteenth

The Jefferson County Courthouse is closed Monday in observance of Juneteenth, according to a spokesman at the county judge's office. The June 19 federal holiday was approved June 17.

House of Bread to give away food inside church

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 500 S. Main St., will now give out food at the church instead of the drive-thru session, according to a news release. The pantry will be open Monday, June 21, from 1-4:30 p.m. or until the 250 food boxes run out. Food will be handed out on a first come, first served basis. Only one box per household will be given and everyone must bring proof of address. Everyone will have to stand in line (six feet apart) on the side of the building and the ministry will let in seven people at a time. Masks are required to enter the pantry. Details: Saint Mary Harris, House of Bread apostle, (870) 872-2196.

A&P finance panel to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission Finance Committee meeting is scheduled for noon Monday, June 21, at the office of the A&P Commission, 623 S. Main St. The agenda includes financial reports, A&P financials, CACC (Civic Auditorium Complex Commission) financials and online payment fees, according to a news release. Details: Betty Brown, A&P administrative assistant, (870) 534-2121 or bbrown@explorepinebluff.com.

Area Agency slates caregivers Zoom meeting

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host its Caregivers Alzheimer's Support Group virtual meeting on Zoom at 11 a.m. Monday, June 21. The topic will be How to M.O.V.E. toward Emotional Wellness. The speaker will be Nicole Bates, an advanced practice nurse with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Centers on Aging & Caregiving, according to a news release. The community is invited to attend. The meeting can be accessed at https://zoom.us/j/92467500571?pwd=UnA1bnNsUm1hTG5NbUhhVkVua0ZXZz09. Participants should use meeting ID: 924 6750 0571 and passcode: 6300. Details: Carolyn Ferguson at Area Agency, (870) 543-6309.

Wednesday, June 23

A&P Commission to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, at the A&P offices, 623 S. Main St. Details: Betty Brown, A&P administrative assistant, at bbrown@explorepinebluff.com or (870) 534-2121.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Announcements can be for in-person services or online events. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Thursday, June 24

Virtual claims clinics for veterans set June 24

The Little Rock VA Regional Office's next Virtual Claims Clinic for Arkansas Veterans is scheduled from 4-6 p.m. June 24. To schedule a timeslot, veterans are asked to call (501) 370-3829 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. today through June 23, according to a news release. VA Regional Offices provide financial and other forms of assistance to veterans and their dependents. This includes disability compensation, survivor's benefits, pension and fiduciary service, education and training, life insurance coverage, and home loans guaranties. For more information about VA's benefits, go to http://benefits.va.gov/benefits/ or call (800) 827-1000. Details: VA Regional Offices, (501) 370-3829.