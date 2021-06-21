Camden preacher wanted in sexual assault

Camden police are searching for a local church leader and former City Council member wanted in the sexual assault of juvenile.

The Camden Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of Phillip Michael Gordon, a bishop with Revelations Ministries and former Ward 2 Camden council member.

Gordon is described as a Black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 205 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

According to a report from the Camden Police Department, a juvenile told police in March that he was picked up from his house around 11 p.m. by Gordon, who he said had been mentoring him since last October. He stated that Gordon was helping him cope with anger problems, police reported.

According to the report, Gordon brought the juvenile back to his residence, where the juvenile got tired and went to sleep on the couch. Due to the couch being cluttered, Gordon told the juvenile to go to sleep in his bed. The juvenile said he awoke later to Gordon performing oral sex on him and that there was semen on the juvenile's shirt.

The juvenile stated he then hit Gordon in the head, causing Gordon to leave and then go to a bathroom. The juvenile said he called his grandfather, told him that "he touched me" and that he needed to leave Gordon's house. The juvenile said he told Gordon that he needed to go home because he was in trouble. According to the juvenile, Gordon told him "don't tell anyone."

The juvenile's shirt was handed over to investigators as evidence and a sexual assault kit was obtained. At some point in time, cheek swabs were conducted on Gordon and hair samples were taken.

On June 15, a judge issued a warrant for Gordon's arrest.