Commission denies demolition of house

TEXARKANA -- The city Historic District Commission on Wednesday voted unanimously to deny Beech Street First Baptist Church permission to demolish a historic house on Pecan Street that the church owns.

For about two years, the church has planned to tear down the house at 501 Pecan St., known as the Claude Foulke House or the Joe B. Wilson House, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. For the demolition to proceed, the Commission would have had to approve a "certificate of appropriateness." To do so would have countered the Commission's purpose, Chairperson David Jones said.

"Our duty is to preserve and save buildings of history because it's important for the community, and it's important for visitors to the community to see our history. Instead of just erasing our history and building something new, we want to preserve our history," he said.

The lot on which the house stands is the only portion of the block bounded by Beech Street, Pecan Street, East Fifth Street and East Sixth Street that the church is not actively using. The church now has 180 days to find a buyer for the property or come up with a plan to preserve it.

Church representatives were unavailable for comment Wednesday. In late November 2019, the church sold the house's contents, and its doors and windows have since been removed in anticipation of its planned demolition. Maintaining the house is not financially feasible, and the land it is on can be put to better use, Pastor Craig Jenkins said at that time.

"For the last several years, we've seen declining use, no real clear ministry purpose for the house, so it really got us to thinking at what point with our resources can we just continue to pour money into this, that's not being used at all," he said.

Prepared in 1982, the application for the house's addition to the National Register of Historic Places calls it "an extremely well executed example of the Classical Revival style of architecture that flourished early in the twentieth century."

The house was built in 1903 by Claude Foulke, sometimes spelled Fouke, the son of lumber and railroad developer George Foulke, a Michigan native who settled in Texarkana, according to the application.

The younger Foulke -- who resided in the house from the time of its construction until 1911 when Texarkana business man Frank W. Schiffler bought the house -- was also actively involved in the building industry. The Foulke family was responsible for the construction of two other outstanding Classical Revival style houses on Pecan Street.

"Unfortunately, these structures have been demolished and, as the only survivor of the Foulkes' unique contribution to Texarkana's built environment, the architectural significance of this house is especially compelling," the application states.