Crash kills driveron state roadway

A Glenwood man died in a single-car crash about 6 p.m. Sunday off Arkansas 8, according to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary.

Micah Graves, 38, was driving a 2000 Chevy Silverado west on the highway when the car left the road in a curve and struck the tree line, according to the report. This impact caused the car to roll over, ejecting Graves.

[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/fatalwrecks/]

The Montgomery County deputy coroner pronounced Graves dead at the scene. His body was taken to a local funeral home.

The weather was clear and roads were dry, according to the report.