Former youth minister at Rogers church pleads not guilty to sex crimes

BENTONVILLE -- A former youth pastor pleaded not guilty Monday to felony charges involving two teenage girls.

Kevin James Madden, 31, of Rogers had an arraignment Monday in Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green's court. Madden is charged with engaging children in sexually explicit conduct for use in visual or print medium and two counts of sexual indecency with a child.

Madden, who was the youth pastor at Discover Church in Rogers, was arrested May 7.

The church released a statement after Madden's arrest. He was placed on administrative leave and later fired after church authorities were made aware of the allegations, according to the church's statement.

The wife of the church's pastor reported to police that a church member told her Madden had sent photographs of his "private parts to a 17-year-old girl," according to the affidavit.

One girl told police Madden started paying close attention to her when she turned 16, and he grabbed her and attempted to kiss her in the game room at the church, according to the affidavit. She told police Madden sent her a photograph of himself in the shower. The teen said she stopped going to the church because Madden was making her uncomfortable, according to the affidavit.

The second teen, a 15-year-old girl, told police Madden had asked her to send him a nude photograph, according to the affidavit.

An omnibus hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 24 in Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren's courtroom. Madden is free on a $50,000 bond.