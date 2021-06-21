Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest The Article Core Values iPad Story ideas Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Harlem Globetrotters, rapper Lil Baby bring shows to North Little Rock

by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 11:14 a.m.
The Harlem Globetrotters bring their "Spread Game" tour Aug. 1 to North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena. (Democrat-Gazette file photo/Brett Meister)

The Harlem Globetrotters’ 150-city “Spread Game” tour brings the team to North Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena, 2 p.m. Aug. 1.

Tickets — $27-$132 plus service charges — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via ticketmaster.com or harlemglobetrotters.com and at the arena box office. There is a nine-ticket limit. All attendees ages 2 and older will need a ticket.

A $25 Magic Pass allows fans to join the Globetrotters on the court before the game, 12:30 -1 p.m. — to shoot hoops and get autographs and photos. All fans must have a game ticket and a Magic Pass for entry, including all children as well and parent(s)/guardian(s) wishing to accompany them, and must wear soft/rubber soled shoes on the court.

The Globetrotters’ “Spread Game” incorporates streetball moves and what a news release calls “interactive family entertainment.”

Tickets — $49.50-$200 plus service charges — also go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for a Simmons Bank Arena show by rapper Lil Baby, 7 p.m. Aug. 7. Visit ticketmaster.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT