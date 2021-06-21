Harlem Globetrotters, rapper Lil Baby bring shows to North Little Rock

The Harlem Globetrotters’ 150-city “Spread Game” tour brings the team to North Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena, 2 p.m. Aug. 1.

Tickets — $27-$132 plus service charges — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via ticketmaster.com or harlemglobetrotters.com and at the arena box office. There is a nine-ticket limit. All attendees ages 2 and older will need a ticket.

A $25 Magic Pass allows fans to join the Globetrotters on the court before the game, 12:30 -1 p.m. — to shoot hoops and get autographs and photos. All fans must have a game ticket and a Magic Pass for entry, including all children as well and parent(s)/guardian(s) wishing to accompany them, and must wear soft/rubber soled shoes on the court.

The Globetrotters’ “Spread Game” incorporates streetball moves and what a news release calls “interactive family entertainment.”

Tickets — $49.50-$200 plus service charges — also go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for a Simmons Bank Arena show by rapper Lil Baby, 7 p.m. Aug. 7. Visit ticketmaster.com.