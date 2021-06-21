DEAR HELOISE: Today I got a phone call at 7 a.m. from a telemarketer trying to sell me solar panels. A couple of days before that, a neighbor called to ask if I had seen her dog. It got out of their yard. That call came at 11 at night. It seems that lately no one thinks about how rude it is to call someone at these hours. Last week a neighbor, who was out of town, wanted me to walk over to her house and make sure all the lights were off. That was at 12:15 at night. I said "no" and hung up. I was drowsy all the next day because I couldn't get back to sleep.

Where have our manners gone? Calling anyone after 9 at night is an intrusion on someone's privacy, and I thought it was illegal in most states for telemarketers to call before 9 in the morning. Whether it is or not, it's certainly rude and unnecessary in most cases. When a call comes in at those odd hours, I always worry that someone is hurt or died.

Let's get back to the custom of showing consideration for the hour when we call someone. If it's an emergency or a serious family problem, OK ... call, but other than that, wait until a decent hour to make that call.

-- Lorrain R., Rockaway, N.J.

DEAR READERS: New uses for colorful bandanas:

• Use to wrap small gifts.

• Use as a hair band.

• Roll it into a tube shape and wrap around your wrist a few times as decoration.

• Use as a head scarf or as a sweat band.

DEAR HELOISE: I was always having trouble getting my driver's license out of my wallet. One day I was at the doctor's office and the receptionist said to use a piece of clear tape to form a "pull tab." Place one end of a small strip of tape on the front side edge of the license, then fold it over and place the other end of the piece of tape on the back side edge of the license. The tape is hanging out of the slot. Just grab the tape, and out it comes. So much easier!

-- Yvonne F., Cortland, Ohio

DEAR READER: What a brilliant idea! It's so easy to do and saves a lot of aggravation when trying to remove your license.

DEAR HELOISE: I recently read in your column about putting cotton out for birds to use in nest building. I use something a little different. I have four boys and a husband, and I always cut their hair. Then I carefully sweep up the hair and put it out on my picnic table for the birds. We have two dogs, and when I brush them, I take all that loose hair and set it out for the birds as well. It's no longer recommended that people set out yarn or dryer lint as we used to do. The yarn has strands that can wrap around a baby bird's neck and kill them. Lint is dirty and can be inhaled by a baby bird.

-- Kate D., Marietta, Ga.

