OPINION: Horoscopes by Holiday

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JUNE 21: Projects take you through peaks and valleys, and you'll enjoy external expressions of potency like financial validation and awards, though you'll also recognize that they were never the goal. You're growing into real power with a legacy of teamwork and relationships aimed at bringing up the level for a whole group.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): No one likes to work with substandard tools, and to feel cornered into doing so under pressurized circumstances is even worse. Yet, this is exactly the recipe for today's magic.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): To practice peace is to feel a kinship with the people next to you even when they do not believe as you do. This requires getting to common ground, which takes creative thinking, one of your many talents.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): It's nice when everyone gets along, but nice circumstances seldom bring out the best in people. So when the energy is harmonious, enjoy it. And when it's not, you'll seize the chance to sharpen yourself.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Today's work doesn't have to be in your wheelhouse to be worthy of you. You can find fulfillment doing something very boring as long as you know how it's helping. To mingle as you do with the spirit of generosity is to be lifted.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The very same ideology that once gave you a much-needed sense of structure and a helpful viewfinder for the world will one day seem outdated, limiting and perhaps even untrue. Ideologies age out; mystery is ageless.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): So much is possible for those who are willing to look stupid. Included among the spoils for the social and professional risk-takers is the possibility for friendship, love, profit and advancement.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You may as well make yourself comfortable, because the space between wanting and getting could be quite long. Occupy yourself in some way to lessen the tension of anticipation.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): There are endeavors you can steer and endeavors that will steer you. You'll be led by things like ingredients, tools and materials that seem to dictate to you how they want to be used.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The theoretical physicist wants to know: Do we exist in time, or does time exist in us? You would pose the same question about love today, as you feel you are swimming in it even as it flows from you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll be gathering intelligence, which is the first step on any large project and the step that tells you whether an endeavor is worth taking on in the first place.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The weak will bring down the strong in the manner of babies and puppies who melt hearts with their cuteness, a defense that comes straight from heaven, and usually with a ticking clock.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): If you're making mistakes, it's because you're making decisions. Give yourself credit for being in the flow, for it's not for the faint of heart. And don't worry; the fumbles are minor, and they come with the territory.

HAPPY CANCER SEASON

On the first full day of the Cancer sun and the last full day of Mercury's retrograde, the best position is one of having nothing to prove and no one to prove it to. An ego can dissolve to the point of being merely a suggestion. From that humble place, we are not as distracted by gratification and self-importance, so we can see what is needed of us.

COSMICALLY CURIOUS ABOUT ... SELF-PARENTING

Hopefully you have a parent or two who provided a model of what it means to care for yourself, survive and thrive on every level. If that is the case, you can count yourself among the lucky humans who've walked the Earth. For most of human history, parenting has been primarily about the survival of the group rather the individual. Up until about 200 years ago, children as small as 6 years old were sent to work at farms, factories and various apprentice positions. Indeed, there are many children in different parts of the globe today whose lives are still centered around the production of goods for the world economy.

In the modern era, it's common to blame bad parenting for everything from relationship disharmony to eating disorders to unemployment. But regardless of the skill and effectiveness of their parenting, the two people whose union brought you into this world are only obligated to parent you to a certain point. Even for those fortunate ones born to parenting champions, life is still better when we learn to care for and help ourselves. This begins a series of self-parenting tips by sign. Tune in tomorrow for Aries!

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, was born when both the sun and moon were on the cusp of Gemini and Cancer. If he were born earlier in the day, he would have been a Gemini with a Gemini moon. Instead, he is a Cancer with a Cancer moon and a gift for nurturing and healing. His protective instinct grows stronger as his family grows.