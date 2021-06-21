Police: 3 injured in Jonesboro shootings

Jonesboro police are investigating two shootings that left three people injured over the weekend, police said.

The first shooting happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a Facebook post from Jonesboro police. Officers responded to the Caraway Road area, near the Links Apartments, 1312 Links Drive, after receiving a report that multiple shots were heard, police said.

A male victim, whose age was not immediately released, was admitted to an area hospital with an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body that didn’t appear to be life-threatening, according to the post.

Police said officers early Sunday responded to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, where two victims, a male and female whose ages and names weren’t immediately provided, were admitted with apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

A possible crime scene was located on Kristal Drive in south Jonesboro, according to authorities.

No suspects in either shooting had been arrested at the time of the post. Police are asking anyone with information to call (870) 935-5657 or Crime Stoppers at 935-STOP.