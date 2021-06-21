Lakeside's Russell earns Arkansas offer

Hot Springs Lakeside running back Braylen Russell will be entering his sophomore season with an offer from Arkansas after an outstanding showing at the Razorback prospect camp on Sunday.

Shortly after the camp, Russell (6-2, 225) and his parents met with Sam Pittman and learned of the offer from the Razorbacks.

“When he first told me he was giving me an offer, all I could do is think about all the work I put in day to day, and God and my parents,” Russell said. “I was incredibly amazed that the University of Arkansas gave me an offer.

"I’m so thankful for this offer and will continue to put extra work in every day.”

Rams coach Jared McBride knew early on Russell was a special freshman.

“I haven’t talked to college coaches about ninth graders, but when you talk about him and turn the film on, they start listening,” McBride said last fall. “I haven’t seen at any level a ninth grader that’s as physical and talented as he is.”

Russell recorded a handheld 4.52 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the camp. He soaked in running backs coach Jimmy Smith’s coaching during the camp.

“It was amazing learning stuff I didn’t know,” said Russell, who is taking part in Arkansas State's camp on Monday. “Love working with him. Great guy to be around.”