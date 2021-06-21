GOLF

Korda claims 5th LPGA title

Nelly Korda became the first two-time winner on the LPGA Tour this season, closing with a 5-under 67 on Sunday for a two-stroke victory in the Meijer LPGA Classic at Grand Rapids, Mich. The Gainbridge LPGA winner in February, Korda finished at 25-under 263 to break the tournament record at Blythefield Country Club. She shot a career-best 62 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round. The 22-year-old American, ranked No. 4 in the world, won her fifth tour title. She rebounded after missing the cut two weeks ago in the U.S. Women's Open. She won the Gainbridge LPGA in Florida in the second event of the year after sister Jessica took the season-opening tournament. Younger brother Sebastian won tennis' Emilia-Romagna Open in Italy in May for his first ATP Tour victory. Leona Maguire of Ireland was second after a 66. Former University of Arkansas golfer Gaby Lopez turned in a 5-under 67 on Sunday to finish at 14-under 274. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) shot a 68 on Sunday to finish with a 13-under 275.

Hall first at Wichita Open

Harry Hall won the Wichita Open for his first Korn Ferry Tour title, closing with a 3-under 67 for a one-stroke victory over Curtis Thompson. Hall finished at 20-under 260 at Crestview Country Club. The 23-year-old former UNLV player from England jump from 83rd to 36th in the season standings, with the final top 25 earning PGA Tour cards. Thompson shot a 65. He's LPGA Tour star Lexi Thompson's sister. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) finished in a tie for 26th. He shot a 2-under 68 on Sunday and finished at 12-under 268. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) closed with a 2-under 68 to finish with a 6-under 274. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) shot a 5-over 75 on Sunday and finished at 5-under 275. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) also closed with a 5-over 75 to finish with a 4-under 276.

SOCCER

Italy takes down Wales

Matteo Pessina scored the only goal and Italy extended its unbeaten streak to a record-tying 30 matches with a 1-0 victory over Wales on Sunday in Rome at the European Championship. Pessina redirecting a free kick from Marco Verratti into the net late in the first half. Wales defender Ethan Ampadu was sent off with a questionable straight red card for stepping on Federico Bernardeschi's ankle 10 minutes into the second half. Italy, which won its opening two matches 3-0, finished Group A with a perfect nine points. Wales came second with four points and qualified for the last 16 at only its second European Championship. The Welsh reached the semifinals at Euro 2016. ... Xherdan Shaqiri scored two goals to give Switzerland a 3-1 victory over Turkey in Baku, Azerbaijan. Winger Steven Zuber assisted all three Switzerland goals, with Haris Seferovic getting the first and Shaqiri putting in the next two. Irfan Can Kahveci scored for Turkey, the only goal the team managed at Euro 2020.

HOCKEY

Knights tie series at 2-2

Nicolas Roy converted his own rebound 1:18 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights rallied to a 2-1 win over the Montreal Canadien on Sunday night in Montreal, tying the Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at 2-all. Robin Lehner got the start in place of Marc-Andre Fleury and stopped 27 shots, and Brayden McNabb also scored for Vegas. The Golden Knights turned the tables in Game 4 by rallying from a one-goal deficit two days after blowing two one-goal leads in a 3-2 overtime loss. Game 5 is Tuesday night at Vegas.

TENNIS

Berrettini wins Queen's title

Big-serving Matteo Berrettini dropped a set for the first time at the Queen's Club tournament in London before going on to beat Britain's Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3 in Sunday's final. The 25-year-old Berrettini became the first newcomer to triumph at Queen's since Boris Becker in 1985. Becker went on to win Wimbledon in the same year. Berrettini landed his fifth ATP title and the biggest of his career. He becomes the first Italian to claim the Queen's title.

Humbert tops in Halle Open

Ugo Humbert defeated Andrey Rublev 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the Halle (Germany) Open final for the biggest title win of his career on Sunday. The French player, who won ATP 250 events in Antwerp and Auckland last year, hit nine aces and saved both break points he faced to beat the fourth-seeded Rublev in 1 hour, 24 minutes for his first ATP 500 title. Humbert made the breakthrough in the eighth game of the opening set, where he fended off the two break points to close it out. He then held his nerve in the tie-break.

Upset in German finals

Qualifier Liudmila Samsonova completed a remarkable week by beating Belinda Bencic 1-6, 6-1, 6-3 to win the German Open in Berlin on Sunday. Samsonova rallied after losing the opening set and hit 14 aces to on her way to her first ATP Tour title at the grass-court Wimbledon warm-up tournament. The 106th-ranked Russian came through two rounds of qualifying and pulled off major upsets on her way as she ousted two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka in the semifinal after eliminating two former Grand Slam finalists, Madison Keys and Marketa Vondrousova, in earlier rounds.

Jabeur takes Viking Classic

Second-seeded Ons Jabeur became the first Arab woman to win a WTA singles title with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Daria Kasatkina in the Viking Classic final in Birmingham, England, on Sunday. It was also the Tunisian player's first victory against Kasatkina. The fourth-seeded Russian, who was going for her third title this year, had won both previous contests against Jabeur, but they were not on grass. Jabeur has a tour-leading 28 wins this year, tied with top-ranked Ashleigh Barty.

Matteo Berrettini of Italy poses with the trophy after winning the final singles tennis match against Cameron Norrie of Britain at the Queen's Club tournament in London, Sunday, June 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

